Sher Edling’s Green Lawfare: A History of Overreach, Boilerplate Claims, and Mounting Judicial Pushback

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant

Out here in the heartland, we’ve got a straightforward test for any big idea or lawsuit: Does it make energy more abundant, reliable, and affordable for real people trying to build lives, or does it just enrich lawyers and activists while making everything harder and costlier?

By that measure, the San Francisco firm Sher Edling and its campaign of climate deception lawsuits fail badly — and the courts are finally starting to say so in plain English.

Sher Edling was founded in 2016 by Victor Sher and Matthew Edling specifically to pursue these cases. The first wave hit in 2017: sea-level-rise nuisance suits on behalf of a couple of California counties and a city. The model was copied from Big Tobacco established in La Jolla in 2012— alleging decades of knowing deception, claiming the companies misled the public about risks, and demanding they pay for the downstream consequences.

By 2018, they had Rhode Island on board as the first state. Then came Baltimore, Honolulu, Minnesota, Delaware, D.C., Massachusetts, New Jersey, and more. By 2025, the firm was handling the lion’s share of these actions across the country — more than two-thirds of the docket.

The complaints are unsurprisingly similar. Boilerplate language about internal memos from the 1970s and ’80s, “Exxon Knew” headlines, failure-to-warn claims, public and private nuisance, and consumer protection violations. The remedy sought is the same: damages for local climate impacts, abatement orders, disgorgement of profits, and corrective “education” campaigns.

Sher Edling works on contingency or with outside funding, so the clients — mostly blue-state AG offices and coastal localities — pay little upfront. The firm has pulled in millions from dark-money networks tied to Arabella Advisors and the New Venture Fund, as well as other green progressive foundations.

The legal theory has always been shaky. These aren’t cases about a specific factory dumping waste into a local river. They are attempts to hold a handful of companies responsible for global emissions and for every weather event or infrastructure stress that follows, through the back door of state tort or consumer law.

Federal law has long treated interstate and international air pollution as a federal matter, with the unconstitutional Clean Air Act and federal common law displacing state authority. That’s why the U.S. Supreme Court threw out an earlier generation of these suits more than a decade ago.

For years, the cases have mostly been fought over removal to federal court. Sher Edling usually won the remand battles, and the Supreme Court declined to take up several of those fights. That bought time. But time has a way of exposing weak claims. In early 2025, a Maryland circuit court dismissed the Annapolis and Anne Arundel County cases on preemption grounds.

New Jersey’s case against the industry went the same way in February 2025. Then, on March 25, 2026, the Maryland Supreme Court delivered a clear, scathing ruling tossing the Baltimore, Annapolis, and Anne Arundel cases entirely. The court said no amount of creative pleading could disguise what these suits really are: an attempt by localities to regulate global conduct and global harm through state law.

Even if preemption didn’t apply, the claims failed on the merits under Maryland law. Other states — Delaware, New York, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, South Carolina — have reached similar conclusions. Recently, Maryland’s highest court delivered one of the environmental campaign’s clearest defeats yet, rejecting the lawsuits from top to bottom.

A few cases limp forward. Honolulu’s suit survived some early motions and is now in discovery that could drag into 2027. Baltimore’s procedural path was different for a while. But the substantive trend is unmistakable: judges are looking past the framing and seeing policy dressed up as tort.

The evidentiary problems are just as glaring. Much of the “deception” narrative rests on old industry memos or draft documents that were never implemented as claimed. Russell Cook and others have documented this for years — the famous “disinformation campaign” often boils down to internal discussions or options that went nowhere.

Connecticut’s original case against Exxon, filed in 2020 without Sher Edling, was already weaker on this score; it leaned heavily on the second-best accusation material rather than the strongest local-impact claims. The recent decision to bring Sher Edling in as co-counsel looks exactly like what it is: a predictable move to standardize the boilerplate across the “club.” It doesn’t fix the underlying weakness.

Contrast this with Sher Edling’s actual wins in other environmental matters — MTBE contamination cases or PFAS litigation, where the harm was local, measurable, and tied to specific releases. Those cases had juries, verdicts, and real settlements because the facts supported them. The climate deception docket has produced none of that after nearly a decade. No trial on the merits. No industry-wide payout. Just years of motion practice, discovery fights, and now a growing list of outright dismissals.

The unimaginable human cost is a big part that matters most to anyone who cares about energy humanism. These suits don’t reduce a single ton of emissions in any practical way. They do raise legal defense costs that ultimately show up in energy prices. They chill investment in domestic production at the exact moment reliable power is needed for data centers, manufacturing resurgence, and grid stability.

They treat the companies that have supplied the affordable energy that lifted billions out of poverty as disgusting villains rather than health delivering providers. And they divert attention and capital from the real work: all-of-the-above abundance, including nuclear, natural gas, and advanced technologies that actually scale.

Out in Wisconsin and across the heartland, we don’t have the luxury of pretending energy is optional or that higher costs are someone else’s problem. We see what happens when policy and lawfare combine to make reliable power more expensive and less certain.

The courts are starting to reassert basic limits — federal authority over interstate pollution, the difference between genuine local harm and global policy grievances, and the reality that even creative pleading has its limits. That’s not a defeat for accountability. It’s a correction that keeps the law tethered to facts, causation, and workable remedies rather than ideology.

Sher Edling’s campaign was always more about political and financial attrition than any engorcible legal claims. The mounting dismissals, the procedural exhaustion, and the recent hammer blows from state high courts show the strategy’s limits. Real progress on energy and climate comes from innovation, reliable supply, and honest adaptation — not from turning courthouses into substitute legislatures.

The sooner that lesson sinks in, the better for energy humanism and the billions who actually need the lights to stay on, the bills to stay manageable and humanity flourishes.