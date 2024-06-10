Six Foot Night in Late August

There is a seven-thirty sky in late August

where night Is too close

the moon too early

The Iowa cornfields

blow up to the shoreline

of the road like high

tides of an unharvested sea

The high roads of the high plains

have run down into flatter fields

and bottomed out black

Iowa’s high topped cornfields

are high walls of darkness

Their tassels and stalk-tops

are graveside flowers above

six foot night in late August

Steve Heins