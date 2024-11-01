Small Missouri Town Forced To Evacuate After EV Battery Recycling Plant Catches Fire

by Kevin Killough

Nov 1, 2024

in Electric Vehicles (EVs), Energy, News

Reading Time: 2 mins read

A A

1

A fire at a battery recycler resulted in the forced evacuation of residents near a small town in southeast Missouri. [emphasis, links added]

A Fox News affiliate reported that a fire Wednesday afternoon at Critical Mineral Recovery in Fredericktown, Missouri, released toxic smoke stretching miles north of the town.

A Facebook page for the Madison County emergency services posted an emergency evacuation order on Wednesday.

“Per the Madison County [Sheriff’s] Office EVERYONE North and North West of the village creek road and Madison 217 are needs to Evacuate IMMEDIATELY!” the post stated.

A modeling map posted on the Fredericktown Fire Department’s Facebook pageshows a smoke plume extending more than a dozen miles north of the town of less than 4,500 residents.

The department warned citizens not in the evacuation zone to shelter indoors, close windows, and turn off air conditioning systems.

As of Thursday morning, the department had issued no further updates on its social media page.

According to the Missouri Independent, the facility is one of the world’s largest lithium-ion battery recycling plants.

The company’s website, down Thursday morning, claims the facility has “the most sophisticated automated and remote supervised and controlled fire suppression systems in the world.”

“The state-of-the-art fire prevention system is designed to detect fires before they start. The system covers all areas where battery materials are stored or processed. It is monitored remotely 24/7 employing high-intensity industrial forward-looking infrared…camera technology,” the website states, according to the Independent.

Read more at Just The News