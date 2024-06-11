Snowfields of New Mexico
by Steve Heins
Snowfields of New Mexico
1
For Easterners, West is a contraction
without an apostrophe
anywhere
from 2 to 3 thousand miles
The west without a map
it could be any place
But Western New Mexico
near Gallup and Zuni Mountains
mean endless parched earth…
desert flowers
cactus with uplifted arms
and flowery eyes
waiting for the sun
Snow is some other state’s
Spring blanket
The bare desert floor
should show drifts of sand
not a dirty Midwest snowfall
The sun waits hot walled
behind Albuquerque’s
eastern rising mountains
8 a.m. clouds
2
Lizards slide erratically
down the Interstate Highway
like cars on ice
The same road
they held the earth
a death grip of claws
yesterday
My car slides too
All March highway travelers
are shocked
by the snowfields of New Mexico
