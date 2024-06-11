Snowfields of New Mexico

1

For Easterners, West is a contraction

without an apostrophe

anywhere

from 2 to 3 thousand miles

The west without a map

it could be any place

But Western New Mexico

near Gallup and Zuni Mountains

mean endless parched earth…

desert flowers

cactus with uplifted arms

and flowery eyes

waiting for the sun

Snow is some other state’s

Spring blanket

The bare desert floor

should show drifts of sand

not a dirty Midwest snowfall

The sun waits hot walled

behind Albuquerque’s

eastern rising mountains

8 a.m. clouds

2

Lizards slide erratically

down the Interstate Highway

like cars on ice

The same road

they held the earth

a death grip of claws

yesterday

My car slides too

All March highway travelers

are shocked

by the snowfields of New Mexico

Steve Heins

