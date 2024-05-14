Soaring demand from power-hungry AI is derailing Biden’s green energy transition

More and more electricity is needed: renewables build-out cannot keep pace, let alone replace anything

DAVID BLACKMON13 May 2024









The Robert W Scherer Power Plant, a coal-fired electricity plant in Georgia. There's little chance of retiring such plants with demand growing at current rates CREDIT: Christopher Aluka Berry/Reuters

Concerns are growing among energy analysts, executives, and media outlets covering the energy space about the feasibility of the Biden administration’s efforts to subsidize an energy transition from fossil fuels to renewables into reality. Big power demands to supply electric vehicle (EV) recharging, crypto ﻿﻿mining operations, and renewable industrial growth needs were already straining the capacities of America’s regional power grids. But now, the explosive growth of AI and its insatiable thirst for electricity threatens to overwhelm them.

These factors put at risk the central planning conceit that the government can overrule market forces through a combination of heavy debt-funded subsidies for renewables and electric cars combined with a withering flood of regulations designed to limit the energy choices of manufacturers and consumers. Despite the federal, state, and local governments having poured hundreds of billions of subsidy dollars into renewables and EVs over the past quarter century, the growth pace of those alternatives has never managed even to match incremental increases in demand.

The advent of new technologies like AI and the power demands of their own industries now threaten to not just overwhelm renewables growth, but also derail Biden administration efforts to force more coal and natural gas power plants into retirement via costly new regulations. Grid managers and state regulators are already working to extend permits to extend the lives of these reliable baseload plants to accommodate the growth of AI-related data centers in their jurisdictions.

Officials at Dominion Energy﻿informed investors in their quarterly earnings announcement that both the number and the size of new data centers are rapidly expanding. Dominion pointed out that it has entered into power supply agreements for 84 data centers comprising 4 GW of power needs since 2019. But this year, the company is working to meet the needs of 15 new data centers in Northern Virginia alone whose power demands will equal or exceed that level of capacity.

Baltimore-based Constellation Energy says it is planning to build modular nuclear units at some of its existing plant locations in its efforts to meet soaring demand driven by new data centers. As quoted by Reuters, Constellation CEO Joseph Dominguez told investors during the company’s Q1 earnings call that, “We’re seeing interest in developing projects that are on a size and scale that presently don’t exist.”

On his earnings call, American Electric Power (AEP) interim CEO Ben Fowkes said his company is developing plans to meet at least 15 GW of additional power demands by 2030, driven largely by new data centers. “I see the need to increase capital spend in the future, including incremental investment related to commercial load growth from data centers and resiliency spend,” Fowkes said.

In a December, 2023 report, the firm Grid Strategies estimated that demand will grow by 4.7 per cent annually over the next 5 years. But, the report warns, while “Grid planners forecast peak demand growth of 38 gigawatts (GW) through 2028…This is likely an underestimate…Next year’s forecast is likely to show an even higher nationwide growth rate.”

Grid Strategies also warns that, “The US electric grid is not prepared for significant load growth, noting that “The US installed 1,700 miles of new high-voltage transmission miles per year on average in the first half of the 2010s but dropped to only 645 miles per year on average in the second half of the 2010s.” Grid Strategies joins many others in pointing to archaic and overly-complex permitting requirements as a major inhibitor to growth.

What it all means is that, rather than being embarked on a government-forced march to replace one form of power generation (fossil fuels) with other forms preferred by the government (wind and solar), grid managers will need all forms of generation just to keep pace with skyrocketing demand which, as Grid Strategies says, is most likely being underestimated by current reports.

I have been fortunate to conduct a series of interviews over the past two years with Dan Yergin, Vice Chairman at S&P Global and best-selling author of “The New Map.” Across those two years, Yergin has consistently voiced his view that the world is not currently engaged in any real sort of an “energy transition.” He contends that instead, a massive exercise in energy innovation and energy addition is taking place, views he re-emphasized in our most recent discussion in March.

Even as Yergin’s views are proving prescient, the Biden energy and climate policies increasingly look to be coming down on the wrong side of history and America’s real energy needs. Market demands are dictating that a major re-thinking of these policies is in order; unfortunately, no one in the Biden administration seems to be paying attention. This is a recipe for a real energy crisis, probably sooner than anyone expects.

