South Dakota Denies Carbon Capture Pipeline Law

byViolet George

November 7, 2024

Image courtesy of Summit Carbon Solutions

South Dakotans have voted down a proposed carbon pipeline project. Despite this setback, the CEO of Summit Carbon Solutions, Lee Blank, remains committed to moving forward with the company’s project.

Summit Carbon Solutions aims to construct a carbon pipeline spanning multiple states, including South Dakota.

The company has assured farmers and ethanol producers in five states, including Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota, and North and South Dakota, that the proposed 2,500-mile pipeline will make their renewable fuel eligible for billions of dollars in federal tax incentives.

The company has previously encountered resistance from some South Dakotans, particularly regarding land acquisition rights and initial permit applications.

The Public Utilities Commission denied Summit’s original permit application, citing a need for increased collaboration with landowners.

Blank insists that the company has been actively engaging with landowners to find the most suitable route and build strong relationships.

However, the recent rejection of Referred Law 21, a bill that could have facilitated the pipeline’s approval, presents another hurdle.

Despite this, Summit plans to reapply for a permit with the state’s Public Utilities Commission.

“The company has worked extremely hard in South Dakota over the last year to year and a half to be extremely transparent with the landowners of South Dakota and finding a route that is the most acceptable route that we can find,” Blank said.

“Really going landowner by landowner and building a relationship with those landowners. And we will continue to do that as we move the project forward.”

Opponents of Referred Law 21 argue that the vote reflects a widespread, bipartisan opposition to the proposed carbon pipeline project in South Dakota.

