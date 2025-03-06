South Dakota passes bill prohibiting Summit Carbon from using eminent domain

Dominik Dausch

Sioux Falls Argus Leader

PIERRE — Eminent domain could soon be off the table for carbon capture projects in South Dakota.

The state Senate Tuesday voted 23-12 to pass House Bill 1052, a bill that would prohibit companies from using eminent domain to acquire land for the construction of pipelines carrying "carbon oxide."

This restriction extends to Summit Carbon Solutions, an Ames, Iowa-based developer with plans to build an $8.9 billion liquid carbon dioxide pipeline. The planned transmission line, if built, would run about 2,500 miles across Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota and connect to 57 ethanol plants along the way. More than 600 miles of pipeline would run through the Mount Rushmore State.

The bill now heads to Gov. Larry Rhoden's desk to be signed into law.

HB 1052 was heavily lobbied in the hours leading up to the bill's appearance on the Senate floor. Lobbyists representing both proponents — the ethanol industry, as well as Summit Carbon themselves — and opponents of the project lingered outside the House and Senate chambers Tuesday morning.

Summit Carbon CEO Lee Blank made an appearance at the capitol building. He declined to speak at length about the legislation but said it would be part of an "important day."

Several state ethanol industry leaders were seen meeting with Rhoden prior to the Senate vote, including DaNita Murray, executive director of South Dakota Corn, and Doug Berven, vice president of corporate affairs at POET, a Sioux Falls-headquartered bioethanol producer often considered the largest producer of biofuels in the world.

Get the Daily Briefing newsletter in your inbox.

Start your day with the morning's top news

Delivery: Daily

Your Email

Landowners score major victory in carbon pipeline battle

Senate passage of the bill caps off a years-long effort by anti-pipeline landowners and legislators to restrict carbon developers from bringing the sequestration technology to South Dakota. In 2023, Rep. Karla Lems, R-Canton, brought House Bill 1133, one of the first major bills attempting to disqualify Summit Carbon as a common carrier — a designation needed to utilize eminent domain — but the legislation failed to clear both chambers.

The South Dakota Legislature then in 2024 successfully passed Senate Bill 201, a heavily debated piece of legislation meant to offer a compromise between the state's landowner base and the carbon and ethanol industries by imposing modest regulations on carbon developers while also codifying certain protections for landowners affected by a pipeline project.

The Senate bill was later repealed in November after landowners gathered enough petitions to refer the law to South Dakota voters during the general election. Nearly 60% of South Dakotans voted to reject the referred law.

Lems returned to the 2025 Legislature as the prime sponsor of HB 1052, while Sen. Mark Lapka, a first-term Leola Republican who was a prominent critic of Summit Carbon years before running for office on an anti-pipeline platform, carried the bill through the state Senate.

Lapka told his fellow senators the bill would create "constitutional certainty and security of property ownership" in South Dakota.

The bill itself would not completely block Summit Carbon, which is working through the process of obtaining a permit from state regulators, from building its pipeline, Lapka argued.

"This is not a kill shot. This is not a ban," Lapka said. "This is simply a requirement that good negotiations in good faith are going to have to take place between a willing buyer and a willing seller in a normal, everyday business transaction, just as we all carry out in our everyday life."

The legislation faced an unfriendly amendment brought by Sen. David Wheeler, R-Huron, who sought to expand the single-sentence bill with a provision that sought to offer a compromise between landowners along the pipeline route and Summit Carbon. The company's eminent domain rights would be restored if it both receives a permit from the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission and the project voluntarily acquires 75% of easements for the pipeline route.

Wheeler told Senate members the original version of the bill would infringe upon the wishes of landowners who believe in the economic benefits of Summit Carbon's pipeline.

The bill would also single out carbon capture companies from being able to use eminent domain, Wheeler added.

"Why are the property rights different for a person who has an oil pipeline coming through than a carbon dioxide pipeline coming through?" Wheeler said.

Senate Majority Leader Jim Mehlhaff supported Wheeler's amendment. He argued the bill "in its original form" would "kill" carbon dioxide pipeline projects in the state.

But Sen. Tom Pischke, R-Dell Rapids, railed against the amendment, saying Summit Carbon held themselves as "bad actors" and mistreated opposed landowners.

Summit Carbon filed more than 80 eminent domain lawsuits against South Dakota landowners in April 2023 in pursuit of its pipeline. The number of cases later grew to include about 160 landowners, though the state Supreme Court ruled in an August opinion that Summit Carbon had not proven it qualifies as a common carrier and reverted the case to a lower court for further judgment.

"We are well past the time of compromise, unfortunately," Pischke said.

The amendment was rejected by the legislative body, with 14 senators voting for and 21 voting against the change.

In a Tuesday statement following the vote, Summit Carbon addressed the Legislature's decision by pointing to its success in acquiring easements along its pipeline route.

"Summit Carbon Solutions has been inclusive—signing easement agreements with more than 500 landowners, working with nearly every ethanol plant, and ensuring economic benefits for farmers and ethanol producers in the upper Midwest," the statement read. "The company has received permits in Iowa, North Dakota and Minnesota with unanimous 14-0 approvals based on the project's safety, economic benefits and importance to American energy dominance. South Dakota should be part of that future."

Summit Carbon spokeswoman Sabrina Zenor followed up with a text indicating the company will be "moving forward" with the pipeline "in the other states."