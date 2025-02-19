IRINA SLAV

“The UK will make it easier to approve and build nuclear plants, as Prime Minister Keir Starmer seeks to boost economic growth and bring down power bills, while also pursuing ambitious decarbonization targets.”

The outrageous statement comes from Bloomberg’s newsroom in a highly unusual admission that the transition makes energy more expensive although the author quickly corrects course to lay it all at Putin’s door, although those of us who have reasonably well functioning memory would remember the UK’s energy crisis began in the autumn of 2021 — and Europe’s, too. But as we know, Putin is the embodiment of climate change as a most convenient culprit for all the disasters that certain countries can’t stop bringing upon themselves.

Anyway. Nuclear. Starmer wants to have more nuclear power plants, probably because someone’s told him that Ed’s flywheels won’t be enough to back up all those wind turbines and solar panels that will sit still for much of the time due to the specificities of UK climate change because there is no such thing as weather any more.

“This country hasn’t built a nuclear power station in decades. We’ve been let down, and left behind,” the British Prime Minister said, apparently, diligently adding that “Our energy security has been hostage to Putin for too long, with British prices skyrocketing at his whims.”

You may dismiss the comments as just your usual Putin Derangement Syndrome (the UK has never been a major energy client of Russia) but they hold what I see as a hidden significance: anything, however absurd, is better than admitting the exorbitant energy prices your voters are suffering are your fault and the fault of people like you — even if you don’t consciously realise it. That’s a good start.

Unconscious realisation that you’re up Crap Creek without a paddle is still better than what Europe seems to be doing, which is being stupid about nuclear despite half-heartedly admitting it needs the energy. Per Euronews: “The European Commission appears to be limiting the role for nuclear power in its flagship policy to boost EU industry through support for a transition to clean tech, potentially putting it on collision course with pro-nuclear countries such as France, a leaked document suggests.”

Common sense suggests that every single country in Europe should be a pro-nuclear country. This is why:

This chart is from Bulgaria’s energy system operator and it shows us that our one single nuclear power plant is producing a third of the country’s electricity. And it only has two operating reactors because the EU made it a condition to close the other four in order to earn our membership. They were sentenced to decommissioning because they did not comply with EU safety standards, even though two of them were just fine for the IAEA, so in case anyone’s wondering why I love the EU so passionately, that’s four big radioactive reasons right there.

Fun fact, by the way. You know how one big argument against nuclear power in Western Europe is the Chernobyl disaster and Oh, we should never risk anything like that happen again? Right, so here, where it’s much, much closer to Chernobyl, we have zero problem with nuclear power.

I have actually wondered about it because many remember the total media blackout in 1986 and resent it, quite understandably. I personally have not-so-fond memories of being given iodine tincture (there were no iodine pills immediately available, I expect) for a few days and that’s about it. It was disgusting but I survived.

The most plausible explanation I can think of for this lack of anti-nuclear rabies is that same media blackout and the united totalitarian front that prescribed nuclear power was not to be vilified because of one disaster — in case you thought they were as stupid as the current EU crop of micro-dictators. Those old-style guys were not stupid at all when it came to cheap, reliable energy.

But nuclear, it appears, is not cheap, not at all. In fact, the FT recently published a report lamenting the high upfront costs of nuclear power plants, the frequent overruns on these high upfront costs and what a Danish project management academic calls “negative learning”. That same academic, by the way, has praised solar for the lack of cost overruns because obviously the complexity of a solar panel array is the same as the complexity of a nuclear power plant. At least he’s funny.

The solution to the cost overrun and long construction times problems seems to be standardisation, nay, exact replication. To a layperson such as myself, this would have been the most obvious thing to do from the start but I guess the innovation-at-all-costs pathogen infected the nuclear industry as well. Side note, this was exactly what France did at the start of its nuclear “career”, as it were.

Indeed, let’s hear it from the chief executive of nuclear power plant construction leader EDF. “We didn’t have to build enough over the last 20 years to be able to scale it,” Luc Rémont said at this year’s WEF coven, quoted by the FT. “Each time we had to build one, we had to reinvent it partially — and partially means totally. We need to accelerate the pace of construction by repeating the same thing and not reinventing the wheel.”

Indeed, you do. Because even Japan is returning to nuclear in what may well be the starkest reminder that atom-splitting has no comparable alternatives for those who want their energy both reliable and as emission-free as possible, simultaneously. The BBC just reported that Japan was going to “increase its reliance on nuclear energy in a major policy shift as it seeks to meet growing demand from power-hungry sectors like AI and semiconductors.” After Fukushima. There’s definitely food for thought right there.

Of course, the rabid anti-nuclearists have no taste for such food. Last year, as many as 600 activist organisations featuring Greenpeace staged a protest against, get this, “nuclear fairy tales”. Apparently, a global boost in nuclear generation capacity was “nothing more than a fantasy,” which had “consistently failed to live up to the hype of its industry and political backers.” Unlike wind and solar, which have totally replaced oil and gas everywhere. And yet, in a most shocking turn of events, German politicians with chances to win the Sunday elections are mentioning the word nuclear.

Per Politico, which is still in business, I see, “Only two years after Germany switched off its last reactor, the country's nuclear debate is back with a vengeance, with the conservative Christian Democrats leading the charge to revive atomic power ahead of an election they are expected to win on Feb. 23.”

This is yet another most unexpected development, right up there with the talk about resuming Russian pipeline gas imports and, most recently, reports about the EU investing in LNG production facilities around the world. It’s almost as if someone hit a wall and is now forced to admit the wall exists and it is impenetrable.

Awkward moment: “US and European energy companies are at growing risk from a uranium supply crunch as demand surges for nuclear power to fuel everything from household electricity to data centres, industry figures have warned.” The poor suds [sic] can’t catch a break, can they?