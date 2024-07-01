SRBC Approves 7 Water Withdrawals for Shale Drilling at June Mtg

The highly functional and responsible Susquehanna River Basin Commission (SRBC), unlike its completely dysfunctional and irresponsible cousin, the Delaware River Basin Commission (DRBC), continues to support the shale energy industry by approving water withdrawals for responsible and safe shale drilling. On June 13, the SRBC board approved 19 new water withdrawal requests within the basin, seven of them for water used in drilling and fracking shale wells in Pennsylvania. The Marcellus/Utica shale drillers (and one water company) receiving a green light from SRBC included BKV (3 requests), EQT, Keystone Clearwater Solutions, Seneca Resources, and Southwestern Energy.



We bring you this otherwise routine and mundane news for two important reasons: (1) To rub the nose of the DRBC in the fact that shale drilling has now happened in the Susquehanna River Basin, safely, for the past 15+ years, while NO fracking has happened in the Delaware River Basin during that same time (to the DRBC’s eternal shame); (2) Because new water withdrawals are an indicator of expand and/or new drilling in a given area. It’s a signal of good things to come.

The SRBC published a notice in the June 29 Pennsylvania Bulletin about its actions in approving water withdrawals in the basin. That notice is below. We have bolded the entries dealing with the M-U.

As part of its regular business meeting held on June 13, 2024, in Harrisburg, PA, the Susquehanna River Basin Commission (Commission) approved the applications of certain water resources projects and took additional actions, as set forth in the Supplementary Information as follows. The business meeting was held on June 13, 2024. For further information contact Jason E. Oyler, General Counsel and Secretary, (717) 238-0423, Ext. 1312, fax (717) 238-2436, joyler@srbc.gov. Regular mail inquiries may be sent to the Susquehanna River Basin Commission, 4423 North Front Street, Harrisburg, PA 17110-1788. Also see the Commission web site at www.srbc.gov. Supplementary Information In addition to the actions taken on projects identified in the previous summary, the following actions were also taken: (1)?elected Commission officers for Fiscal Year (FY) 2025; (2)?reconciled and adopted the FY 2025 budget; (3)?adopted Policy 2024-01, ”SRBC Procurement Procedures”; (4)?adopted a resolution to allow the Commission to use a reserve fund as a line of credit; (5)?adopted the 2025—2027 Water Resources Program; and (6)?actions on 19 regulatory program projects. Project Applications Approved: 1.?Project Sponsor:?Berwick Enterprises, Inc. Project Facility:?The Bridges Golf Club, Berwick Township, Adams County, PA. Application for renewal of consumptive use of up to 0.249 mgd (30-day average) (Docket No. 19950102). 2.?Project Sponsor and Facility:?BKV Operating, LLC (Meshoppen Creek), Washington Township, Wyoming County, PA. Application for renewal of surface water withdrawal of up to 2.160 mgd (peak day) (Docket No. 20190602). 3.?Project Sponsor and Facility:?BKV Operating, LLC (Susquehanna River), Washington Township, Wyoming County, PA. Application for renewal of surface water withdrawal of up to 2.914 mgd (peak day) (Docket No. 20190603). 4.?Project Sponsor and Facility:?BKV Operating, LLC (unnamed tributary to Middle Branch Wyalusing Creek), Forest Lake Township, Susquehanna County, PA. Application for renewal of surface water withdrawal of up to 0.648 mgd (peak day) (Docket No. 20190604). 5.?Project Sponsor:?Byler Golf Management, Inc. Project Facility:?Iron Valley Golf Club, Cornwall Borough, Lebanon County, PA. Applications for renewal of consumptive use of up to 0.300 mgd (30-day average) and groundwater withdrawals (30-day averages) of up to 0.300 mgd from Well Lb-814 and 0.140 mgd from Well B (Docket No. 20200902). 6.?Project Sponsor:?Cowanesque Valley Recreation Association. Project Facility:? River Valley Country Club, Westfield Township, Tioga County, PA. Application for renewal of consumptive use of up to 0.099 mgd (30-day average) (Docket No. 20020602). 7.?Project Sponsor and Facility:?Dillsburg Area Authority, Carroll Township, York County, PA. Application for renewal of groundwater withdrawal of up to 0.280 mgd (30-day average) from Well 5A (Docket No. 19980703). 8.?Project Sponsor and Facility:?EQT ARO, LLC (Pine Creek), McHenry Township, Lycoming County, PA. Application for renewal of surface water withdrawal of up to 1.500 mgd (peak day) (Docket No. 20190601). 9.?Project Sponsor and Facility:?Keystone Clearwater Solutions, LLC (Lycoming Creek), Lewis Township, Lycoming County, PA. Application for renewal of surface water withdrawal of up to 1.250 mgd (peak day) (Docket No. 20190608). 10.?Project Sponsor and Facility:?Lear Corporation Pine Grove, Pine Grove Borough, Schuylkill County, PA. Application for renewal of consumptive use of up to 0.160 mgd (30-day average) (Docket No. 19940501). 11.?Project Sponsor:?Londonderry Township. Project Facility:?Sunset Golf Course, Londonderry Township, Dauphin County, PA. Application for renewal of consumptive use of up to 0.181 mgd (30-day average) (Docket No. 20190613). Located in an Environmental Justice area. 12.?Project Sponsor and Facility:?Lycoming County Water and Sewer Authority, Fairfield Township, Lycoming County, PA. Application for groundwater withdrawal of up to 0.216 mgd from Well PW-2 (30-day average). 13.?Project Sponsor and Facility:?Mount Joy Borough Authority, Mount Joy Borough, Lancaster County, PA. Application for renewal of groundwater withdrawal of up to 1.020 mgd (30-day average) from Well 3 (Docket No. 20070607) and modification of Docket Nos. 20110617, 20110617-1 and 20110617-2 for Wells 1 and 2 by adding conditions related to Well 3 and proposed operations. 14.?Project Sponsor:?Pennsylvania-American Water Company. Project Facility:? Philipsburg/Moshannon District, Rush Township, Centre County, PA. Applications for renewal of groundwater withdrawals (30-day averages) of up to 0.600 mgd from Cold Stream Well 1, 0.432 mgd from Cold Stream Well 2 and 0.374 mgd from Cold Stream Well 3 (Docket No. 19890302). 15.?Project Sponsor and Facility:?Seneca Resources Company, LLC (Tioga River), Richmond Township, Tioga County, PA. Application for surface water withdrawal of up to 3.000 mgd (peak day). 16.?Project Sponsor and Facility:?Shippensburg Borough Authority, Southampton Township, Franklin County, PA. Application for renewal of groundwater withdrawal of up to 1.900 mgd from Well 2 (Docket No. 19940504). 17.?Project Sponsor and Facility:?SWN Production Company, LLC (North Branch Mehoopany Creek), Forkston Township, Wyoming County, PA. Application for surface water withdrawal of up to 2.500 mgd (peak day). 18.?Project Sponsor and Facility:?Tower City Borough Authority, Porter Township, Schuylkill County, PA. Applications for renewal of groundwater withdrawals (30-day averages) of up to 0.086 mgd from Well 5 and 0.070 mgd from Well 6 (Docket No. 19920301). Located in an Environmental Justice area. 19.?Project Sponsor and Facility:?Town of Erwin, Steuben County, NY. Applications for renewal of groundwater withdrawals (30-day averages) of up to 1.700 mgd from Well 4 and 0.634 mgd from Well 6 (Docket Nos. 19990503 and 20070602, respectively). Located in an Environmental Justice area. Authority: Pub.L. No. 91-575, 84 Stat. 1509 et seq., 18 CFR Parts 806—808 Dated: June 17, 2024*

*Pennsylvania Bulletin (Jun 29, 2024) – Susquehanna River Basin Commission – Actions Taken at the June Meeting