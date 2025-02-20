THOMAS J SHEPSTONE

The states of West Virginia, Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Wyoming, West Virginia Coal Association, Gas and Oil Association of West Virginia, Inc., America’s Coal Associations, and Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. have sued Letitia James, New York’s Attorney, along with the New York State Departments of Environmental Conservation, and Taxation and Finance, regarding the state’s ludicrous Climate Change Superfund.

The complaint filed by these plaintiffs makes good reading and here is the introduction (emphasis added, paragraphing modified and citations deleted for easier reading):

INTRODUCTION

The State of New York believes it can seize control over the makeup of America’s energy industry. In an unprecedented effort, New York has set out to impose tens of billions of dollars of liability on traditional energy producers disfavored by certain New York politicians.

These energy producers needn’t operate in New York before becoming a target. And New York consumers won’t bear the brunt of these crushing new costs once they’re imposed. Rather, New York intends to wring funds from producers and consumers in other States to subsidize certain New-York-based “infrastructure” projects, such as a new sewer system in New York City.

The Climate Change Superfund Act is an ugly example of the chaos that can result when States overreach. It imposes retroactive fines on traditional energy producers for their purported past contributions to greenhouse gas emissions (a term New York applies to certain substances, which were lawful operations endorsed by both federal and state regulators.

And rather than focusing on greenhouse-gas emissions released in New York, the Act punishes a small group of energy producers for global greenhouse gases emitted from all sources into the atmosphere from 2000 to 2018. Yet coal, oil, and natural gas were helping New York during that time. They helped keep the lights on in Albany, manufacture the steel that supported New York City’s iconic skyscrapers, and fuel the industry that keeps New York ports humming.

This liability could be devastating to traditional energy producers. Indeed, the ruinous liability that the Act promises—especially when paired with similar efforts that might arise in other States—could force coal, oil, and natural gas producers to shutter altogether.

Unfortunately for New York, the U.S. Constitution has something to say about the State’s retroactive and extraterritorial shakedown. Among other things, the Constitution gives Congress the power “[t]o regulate commerce … among the several states.”

In creating that grant, the Founders recognized that certain categories of conduct are best regulated through nationwide rules. And the Commerce Clause implies the converse as well: a patchwork of state-by-state regulations on some subjects subverts the States’ common interest and must be prohibited.

Congress exercised its Commerce Clause power in this context by enacting the Clean Air Act. The Act regulates certain sources’ emission of pollutants into the air in a variety of ways.

For instance, the Clean Air Act empowers the Environmental Protection Agency to address greenhouse emissions from fossil-fuel-fired energy facilities through New Source Performance Standards.

And EPA imposes procedures for new or substantially modified facilities to use the best available control technology for greenhouse gas emissions. So while States have “the primary responsibility” to prevent and control “air pollution … at its source,” the Clean Air Act gives the federal government the chief role in determining interstate emissions standards.

And that choice makes sense. Emissions standards that vary from one State to another would divide the States and counter the goal of promoting interstate trade that helped unite the States under one constitution. So for that reason, decisions about “[t]he basic and consequential tradeoffs involved” in deciding how much fossil-fuel generation there should be in the “coming decades” rest with Congress (and, subject to an appropriate delegation, federal executive agencies). Even so, New York has purported to take that task on for itself through the levies in the Act.

The Commerce Clause not only vests Congress with the power to regulate interstate trade, but it also “contain[s] a further, negative command” that effectively forbids the enforcement of “certain state [economic regulations] even when Congress has failed to legislate on the subject.”

New York cannot ignore the Commerce Clause and impose rules that fall within the Clause’s negative implications. And for that matter, New York cannot “legislate for, or impose its own policy upon[,] the other” States.

Yet, the Climate Change Superfund Act looks exactly like the “state tariffs” that constituted “one of the chief evils that led to the adoption of the Constitution” and the Commerce Clause.