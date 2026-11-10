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Stephen Heins Joins Master Resource as a Contributor

Stephen Heins is an independent energy writer based in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. His Substack site, The Word Merchant, focuses on energy humanism, practical environmentalism, and cooperative federalism. For the last quarter century, he has made a case for global energy plentitude, low cost, and fairness given that reliable, affordable energy is the foundation of health, work, and human flourishing. Heins has curated (and published his own) nearly 9,000 articles and op-eds on a daily schedule at The Word Merchant, drawing on the leading free market energy thinkers.

“In a world where ‘talented amateurs’ fill in for politicized academics, Stephen Heins is at the top.” said Robert Bradley. Heins is now a contributing writer to Master Resources.

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant, Contributing Writer for Master Resource, Blogger on Substack (stephenheins@substack.com), stephenheins@gmail.com