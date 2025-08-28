STEPHEN A. HEINS

Summary

Strategic energy policy expert, communicator, and thought leader with 30+ years of experience driving impactful

dialogue at the intersection of energy, environment, and technology. Recognized for authoring and curating 20,000+

articles on sustainability, ESG, and regulatory frameworks, with a global audience of policymakers, industry leaders,

and the public. Former Wall Street marketing director, broadband advocate, and registered lobbyist with proven success

shaping national energy policies, supporting market-based climate solutions, and advancing cooperative federalism.

Passionate about simplifying complex issues, fostering confidence, and inspiring change through practical

environmentalism and economic growth.

 Strategic Leadership

 Corporate Communications

 Policy & Regulatory Expertise

 Energy Policy

 Climate Policy

 Broadband Policy

 ESG Strategy

 Carbon Market Strategy

 Sustainability Frameworks

Skills

 Investor Relations

 IPO Readiness & Support

 Business Growth Strategy

 Executive Thought Leadership

 Advocacy & Lobbying

 Regulatory Compliance

 Public Policy Influence

 Public Speaking &

Presentations

 Market-Based Climate Solutions

 Cooperative Federalism

 Stakeholder Engagement

Media & C-Suite Collaboration

 Policy Commentary &

Publishing

 Digital Strategy

 Open Internet Advocacy

Experiences

Energy Writer & Advocate 2001 to Current

The Word Merchant

 Published and curated 20,000+ articles on energy regulation, ESG, sustainability, and carbon markets,

influencing policymakers, industry leaders, and global audiences.

 Delivered 7–8 daily pieces across Substack, LinkedIn, X, and Facebook, simplifying complex issues for diverse

stakeholders.

 Built global following through consistent thought leadership on energy efficiency, natural gas, infrastructure,

and nuclear strategy.

 Partnered with economists, scientists, and industry leaders in high-impact forums, including the World

Renewable Energy Organization and EU Emissions Trading Scheme.

 Regular contributor to major media outlets; quoted nearly 200 times in national publications (WSJ, NYT,

Washington Post, Forbes, etc.), with translations in nine languages.

Vice President of Communications 2001 to 2009

Orion Energy Systems, Inc

 Helped grow the company from 8 employees and $2M revenue to 350 employees and $80M, culminating in a

$100M IPO.

 Led national energy and electricity outreach programs, positioning Orion as a recognized leader in energy

efficiency solutions.

 Directed corporate communications, investor relations, and brand development during a period of rapid

expansion and market visibility.

Director of Marketing & Broadband Advocate 1998 to 2001

NorthNet

 Pioneered open Internet access advocacy, shaping broadband expansion policies through FCC filings and

stakeholder engagement. Elevated NorthNet's presence as a telecommunications innovator, driving adoption of technology-driven

connectivity solutions.

 Served as President of the Wisconsin Internet Service Providers Association, representing industry interests

during the Time Warner $466B merger.

Wall Street Mutual Fund Communications Director 1997 to 1998

Trautman Kramer

 Directed investor communications for 20+ mutual funds and private placements, ensuring compliance with

SEC regulations and boosting investor engagement by 30%.

 Simplified complex financial and economic concepts, resulting in a 25% increase in investor understanding

scores from post-presentation surveys.

 Developed and delivered clear, tailored messaging to 5,000+ institutional and retail investors, enhancing

transparency and building stronger investor trust.

 Collaborated with portfolio managers and product teams to design investor materials that reduced inquiry

response time by 40%.

 Produced data-driven reports and presentations that supported $500M+ in capital raised across multiple

financial products.

Communications, Municipal Bond Underwriter 1995 to 1997

Samuel A. Ramirez & Co.

 Coordinated communications among 50+ bond dealers, issuers, and institutional investors, streamlining deal

execution and reducing turnaround time by 20%.

 Supported the underwriting of $1B+ in municipal bonds, contributing to successful closings and strengthened

relationships with key stakeholders.

 Enhanced firm visibility on Wall Street by developing and distributing investor materials that reached 10,000+

market participants.

 Partnered with underwriting and sales teams to prepare offering documents that ensured 100% compliance with

regulatory requirements.

 Built and maintained investor relationships that generated repeat participation in multiple bond issuances,

boosting firm credibility and deal flow.

Educations

Studied American Poetry 1974- to 1976

Columbia University

Studied Business 1971 to 1973

University of Wisconsin–Oshkosh

Certifications

 U.S. Registered Lobbyist Certification

 30+ Years of Continuing Professional Development in energy policy, ESG frameworks, emission trading,

sustainability, and communications (self-directed, ongoing)

Professional Affiliations

 Member, Chicago Climate Exchange– Contributed to early carbon market frameworks and ESG initiatives

 President, Wisconsin Internet Service Providers Association– Advocated for open Internet and broadband

access

 Registered Lobbyist (State & National)– Influenced energy efficiency, Internet policy, and sustainability

legislation

 Contributor, World Renewable Energy Organization & EU Emissions