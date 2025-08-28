Stephen Heins Recent Resume
STEPHEN A. HEINS
530 Wilson Avenue #3, Sheboygan, WI 53081 United States | 920-917-8644 | stephenheins@icloud.com
Summary
Strategic energy policy expert, communicator, and thought leader with 30+ years of experience driving impactful
dialogue at the intersection of energy, environment, and technology. Recognized for authoring and curating 20,000+
articles on sustainability, ESG, and regulatory frameworks, with a global audience of policymakers, industry leaders,
and the public. Former Wall Street marketing director, broadband advocate, and registered lobbyist with proven success
shaping national energy policies, supporting market-based climate solutions, and advancing cooperative federalism.
Passionate about simplifying complex issues, fostering confidence, and inspiring change through practical
environmentalism and economic growth.
Strategic Leadership
Corporate Communications
Policy & Regulatory Expertise
Energy Policy
Climate Policy
Broadband Policy
ESG Strategy
Carbon Market Strategy
Sustainability Frameworks
Skills
Investor Relations
IPO Readiness & Support
Business Growth Strategy
Executive Thought Leadership
Advocacy & Lobbying
Regulatory Compliance
Public Policy Influence
Public Speaking &
Presentations
Market-Based Climate Solutions
Cooperative Federalism
Stakeholder Engagement
Media & C-Suite Collaboration
Policy Commentary &
Publishing
Digital Strategy
Open Internet Advocacy
Experiences
Energy Writer & Advocate 2001 to Current
The Word Merchant
Published and curated 20,000+ articles on energy regulation, ESG, sustainability, and carbon markets,
influencing policymakers, industry leaders, and global audiences.
Delivered 7–8 daily pieces across Substack, LinkedIn, X, and Facebook, simplifying complex issues for diverse
stakeholders.
Built global following through consistent thought leadership on energy efficiency, natural gas, infrastructure,
and nuclear strategy.
Partnered with economists, scientists, and industry leaders in high-impact forums, including the World
Renewable Energy Organization and EU Emissions Trading Scheme.
Regular contributor to major media outlets; quoted nearly 200 times in national publications (WSJ, NYT,
Washington Post, Forbes, etc.), with translations in nine languages.
Vice President of Communications 2001 to 2009
Orion Energy Systems, Inc
Helped grow the company from 8 employees and $2M revenue to 350 employees and $80M, culminating in a
$100M IPO.
Led national energy and electricity outreach programs, positioning Orion as a recognized leader in energy
efficiency solutions.
Directed corporate communications, investor relations, and brand development during a period of rapid
expansion and market visibility.
Director of Marketing & Broadband Advocate 1998 to 2001
NorthNet
Pioneered open Internet access advocacy, shaping broadband expansion policies through FCC filings and
stakeholder engagement. Elevated NorthNet's presence as a telecommunications innovator, driving adoption of technology-driven
connectivity solutions.
Served as President of the Wisconsin Internet Service Providers Association, representing industry interests
during the Time Warner $466B merger.
Wall Street Mutual Fund Communications Director 1997 to 1998
Trautman Kramer
Directed investor communications for 20+ mutual funds and private placements, ensuring compliance with
SEC regulations and boosting investor engagement by 30%.
Simplified complex financial and economic concepts, resulting in a 25% increase in investor understanding
scores from post-presentation surveys.
Developed and delivered clear, tailored messaging to 5,000+ institutional and retail investors, enhancing
transparency and building stronger investor trust.
Collaborated with portfolio managers and product teams to design investor materials that reduced inquiry
response time by 40%.
Produced data-driven reports and presentations that supported $500M+ in capital raised across multiple
financial products.
Communications, Municipal Bond Underwriter 1995 to 1997
Samuel A. Ramirez & Co.
Coordinated communications among 50+ bond dealers, issuers, and institutional investors, streamlining deal
execution and reducing turnaround time by 20%.
Supported the underwriting of $1B+ in municipal bonds, contributing to successful closings and strengthened
relationships with key stakeholders.
Enhanced firm visibility on Wall Street by developing and distributing investor materials that reached 10,000+
market participants.
Partnered with underwriting and sales teams to prepare offering documents that ensured 100% compliance with
regulatory requirements.
Built and maintained investor relationships that generated repeat participation in multiple bond issuances,
boosting firm credibility and deal flow.
Educations
Studied American Poetry 1974- to 1976
Columbia University
Studied Business 1971 to 1973
University of Wisconsin–Oshkosh
Certifications
U.S. Registered Lobbyist Certification
30+ Years of Continuing Professional Development in energy policy, ESG frameworks, emission trading,
sustainability, and communications (self-directed, ongoing)
Professional Affiliations
Member, Chicago Climate Exchange– Contributed to early carbon market frameworks and ESG initiatives
President, Wisconsin Internet Service Providers Association– Advocated for open Internet and broadband
access
Registered Lobbyist (State & National)– Influenced energy efficiency, Internet policy, and sustainability
legislation
Contributor, World Renewable Energy Organization & EU Emissions