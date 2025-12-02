The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ronald Stein's avatar
Ronald Stein
9h

Government chosen electricity generation “winners”, i.e., wind and solar, paid with taxpayer funds, to support Government Mandates and Subsidies, is unethical and an insult to taxpayers.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Stephen Heins
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture