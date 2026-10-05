The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

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Rick Batross's avatar
Rick Batross
Oct 5

Stu Turley,in my sight,is one of a few great men to come from Fort Worth,( Cowtown),(Mootopia). I read Mr. Turley's substack posts. The man is real and 'he gets it'. A Big T Y to you for highlighting him !

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Ron Wiggins's avatar
Ron Wiggins
Oct 6

I am so glad for your good word towards Stu Turley and friends . They have been absolutely great!

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