Study: Post-1980s Warming Trend Has Improved European Life Expectancy

Milder winters save lives, whereas cold, harsh winters shorten lives.

by Kenneth Richard

Mar 20, 2025

in Extreme Weather, Health, News and Opinion, Science

A A

Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Throughout Europe, exposure to harsh winters in colder climates is a greater mortality threat than living in warm climates with very hot summers. [emphasis, links added]

Succinctly put, warmer, milder winters save lives, whereas cold weather and harsh winters shorten lives.

The authors of a new study insist the modern emphasis on limiting global warming so as to reduce heat-related mortality is misplaced, as it neglects the much more dangerous threat posed by cold weather.

“The primary climate threat that reduces life expectancy in Europe continues to be low temperatures. “…the dominant threat remains low-temperature mortality, which should no longer be neglected in the analysis of climate risk.”

Living in cold weather regions can reduce life expectancy by up to two years, whereas living in climates with hotter-than-optimal summers has almost no effect on reduced life expectancy.

“Colder-than-optimal temperatures had a greater effect on mortality than warmer ones. In Europe’s coldest regions, harsh winters reduced life expectancy by up to 24 months, while warmer areas like the Azores saw reductions of just 2 months. “…the most favorable regions for life [were] those with warm winters, yet moderated summer temperatures due to proximity to the sea…”

As the climate continues warming over the coming decades, this will have a net health benefit for humans.

“In broad terms, the climate in Europe is likely to become marginally less hazardous for humans… “…even after controlling for economic growth, a modest warming trend appears to offer a moderate benefit from the perspective of life expectancy.”

Due to the health benefits and improved life expectancy in warmer climates, older people should be migrating away from cold regions and into warmer ones.

“…there is a potential benefit in encouraging retirees to migrate to warmer islands or coastal areas as a thoughtful policy. “Opting for retirement migration to warmer locations should be encouraged as a health-conscious decision – a finding that mirrors the behavioral choices observed in previous studies.”

Read more at No Tricks Zone