Study: Warmer Temperatures Saving Millions Of Lives, Cold 30X Deadlier

by Dr. Peter F. Mayer with Pierre Gosselin

Sep 2, 2024

in Extreme Weather, News and Opinion

Reading Time: 2 mins read

Over the past 11,000 years of the current interglacial period, phases of prosperity and cultural flourishing were indeed linked to warmer temperatures.

A reduction in deaths with rising temperatures can also be observed for the last two decades.

Fact: Cold kills nearly 30 times more people than extreme heat, 4.6 million vs. 0.155 million.

Rising temperatures drive up the number of heat deaths, but not in extreme heat, but in moderate heat, as TKP recently reported and broke down. However, rising temperatures also reduce the number of deaths from cold.

Bjorn Lomborg used this data to illustrate the ratios graphically:

Chart: Björn Lomborg

Overall, this has meant saving 166,000 lives per year over the last two decades. This is according to the Lancet study by Qi Zhao (2021), which TKP has already reported on.

“Globally, 5,083,173 deaths per year were associated with sub-optimal temperatures, accounting for 9.43% of all deaths. 8.52% were cold-related and 0.91% were heat-related. There were 74 temperature-related excess deaths per 100,000 population. The mortality burden varied geographically.”

Eastern Europe had the highest heat-related excess mortality rate and sub-Saharan Africa had the highest cold-related excess mortality rate.

So we see that global warming saves lives, exactly the opposite of what politicians like Health Minister Karl Lauterbach or EU-Leyen claim and of course the mainstream media.

Full article here: https://tkp.at/2024/08/11/steigende-temperaturen-retten-leben

Hat-tip: Linke Zeitung here

(Translated/summarized in the English by Pierre Gosselin)

Read more at No Tricks Zone