Subsidence, Rising Seas, Drive Sinking Cities

A recent New York Post (NYP) article, “Scary Map Reveals Major Coastal Cities Rapidly Sinking into Sea,” reports that a study from NASA claims several major coastal cities are sinking at alarming rates due to a combination of land subsidence and rising sea levels.

The study, published in Science Direct, suggests that projections of sea level rise based on climate change as the driver fail to account for an independent factor behind recent coastal changes of relative sea height, a factor possibly of greater significance than melting ice caps and thermal water expansion itself: changes due to coastal land subsidence and uplift.

An accurate understanding of the causes and degree of sea level rise is critical to forming successful societal and policy responses.

Using satellite data for 2015 through 2023, the authors examined sea level changes and projections for coastal California in particular. Despite the limited sample size (coastal California, a short period, satellite data only), they conclude current projections of sea level rise by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change significantly underestimate relative “sea level rise” changes because they do not account for changes in land height. They write,

Vertical land motion (VLM), including uplift and subsidence, can greatly alter relative sea level projections and flood mitigations plans. Yet, current projection frameworks, such as the IPCC Sixth Assessment Report, often underestimate VLM by relying on regional linear estimates. … Our findings reveal that regional estimates substantially understate sea level rise in parts of San Francisco and Los Angeles, projecting more than double the expected rise by 2050. Additionally, temporally variable (nonlinear) VLM, driven by factors such as hydrocarbon and groundwater extraction, can increase uncertainties in 2050 projections by up to 0.4 meters in certain areas of Los Angeles and San Diego.

“In many parts of the world, like the reclaimed ground beneath San Francisco, the land is moving down faster than the sea itself is going up,” said Marin Govorcin, the lead author of the NASA study, who specializes in remote sensing at NASA’s Propulsion Laboratory, according to the NYP story about the study.

Climate Realism has published more than 200 stories debunking recent mainstream media reports attributing dangerous rates of sea level rise to anthropogenic climate change. As the Climate Realism posts show, such claims are often wildly off base, misstating rates of sea level rise and entirely ignoring local factors which swamp any discernible rise that can be fairly attributed to human greenhouse gas emissions. In short, there is no “global” average sea level rise. In some locations, measured sea level rise has increased rapidly in recent years; in other locations, rates of rise have not changed; in still other places; coastlines are fairly static with little if any measurable increase; and in others still, measured sea levels are falling, in some cases dramatically. This fact, by itself, should have suggested to researchers and any honest journalists with an ounce of curiosity and integrity that something other than global greenhouse gas emissions were the cause of coastal changes.

While one should applaud the researchers involved for looking beyond anthropogenic climate change as a causal factor for rising seas, there are a variety of weaknesses in the dataset its authors used to come to their conclusion of rapid sea level rise along the coast of California, as my colleague meteorologist Anthony Watts pointed out in response to the NYP report on this study.

First, a point Watts didn’t discuss but that I have concerns about. Satellite data for the coasts exist for decades before 2015, and one wonders why the researchers didn’t avail themselves of the longer-term dataset, especially since eight years’ data would hardly be enough to attribute any changes to long-term climate change.

That leads to two related points Watts made. It is not clear that satellite measurements of coastal sea level rise are the best way to identify relative changes in sea levels. Unlike satellites, which can have calibration errors and short-term variability due to orbit decay, tide gauges provide consistent, long-term records that show no alarming trends in sea level rise. Also, we have long-term, consistently measured and monitored data from tide gauges.

Looking at the tide gauge data from San Francisco and Los Angeles, Watts found neither location has experienced an increase in the rate of rise over the past century. The tide gauge at San Francisco has measured a steady rate of sea level rise of 1.98 millimeters per year with a 95 percent confidence interval of +/- 0.17 mm/yr since 1897, equivalent to a change of 0.65 feet in 100 years. In Los Angeles, the rate of sea level rise over the same time period is even lower: 1.05 millimeters per year with a 95 percent confidence interval of +/- 0.21 mm/yr based on monthly mean sea level data from 1923 to 2024. That is a change of 0.34 feet in 100 years. The rate of sea level rise measured in both San Francisco and Los Angeles is, in fact, lower than the global average rate of sea level rise over the past century. And whatever the rate, the acknowledged subsidence along California’s coast makes it unclear whether any of the sea level rise there—low and slow as it is—can be attributed to climate change.

Sources: New York Post; Science Direct; Climate Realism

Overseas Windfarms Closing Early

Industrial wind facilities in Australia and Germany are closing early, ceasing operations decades earlier than coal and nuclear power plants would reach the end of their useful lives.

Two neighboring wind operations in Australia are shutting down and filing decommissioning plans: the 18.2 megawatt (MW) Codrington facility and the nearby 30 MW Yambuk site. Codrington, which opened in 2001, is the oldest wind facility in the country.

Australia has pushed wind power as a way to provide electricity while fighting climate change, with taxpayers heavily subsidizing the construction and operation of the facilities. Each facility has cost more and delivered less, and less reliable, power than promised, Now many are shutting early rather than repowering as their turbines’ operations start to fail.

“In a first clue as to what might be the future for some ageing wind farms sites, renewable energy company Pacific Blue says it will not repower the country’s oldest commercial wind farm, … [t]he 18.2 megawatt (MW) Codrington wind farm … commissioned in 2001,” reports Renew Economy. “Despite an enviable location near Port Fairy in southwest Victoria, which benefited from the same southern ocean winds that drew the federal government to the offshore Southern Wind zone, repowering the site will be too expensive, the company says.”

Maintenance costs for the turbines are rising and replacing them with new turbines would be expensive because the latest-generation turbines are much larger, requiring deeper, heavier foundations, different spacing requirements, and upgraded infrastructure. These changes, in turn, would require going through a new regulatory approval process and new negotiations with landowners. The Chinese company that owns the facilities determined all this would just be too costly to undertake.

Its important to note coal, nuclear, and natural gas plants’ useful operating lives typically extend to 30 or 50 years or longer. These plants operate long after their loans and capital costs are paid off, whereas wind farms often begin to fail or become unprofitable before their initial loans are paid off, unless the government lets them write off their investments on an expedited basis.

Australia is not the only country watching its costly “carbon-free energy” fantasy come crashing down. Germany’s first offshore industrial wind facility is shutting down after only 15 years of operation. As Germany’s massive subsidies for the Alpha Ventus wind facility’s operations have run out, so have its owner’s desire and ability to operate it.

Alpha Ventus first began operating in 2010, backed by a government subsidy of 15.4c per kilowatt hour (kwh). As reported by Energy News Beat, even with generous taxpayer support Alpha Ventus has faced numerous difficulties in maintaining its operations, problems common to offshore wind farms:

Overall, offshore wind farms are significantly more expensive to operate than onshore wind farms due to increased maintenance costs, poor accessibility, harsh environments, and the specialized equipment and personnel needed to conduct operational work. Offshore wind farms are significantly more expensive to operate than onshore wind farms due to a combination of factors stemming from their challenging marine environment and remote locations. Offshore turbines are exposed to corrosive saltwater, strong winds, large waves, and potential storms, which act to accelerate wear and tear on components. This leads to more frequent failures and the need for more robust and expensive materials. When turbines break down offshore, the time required to access, diagnose, and repair them is typically much longer than for onshore turbines due to weather limitations and logistical challenges. This results in more significant losses in electricity generation and revenue.

Faced with high operating costs and significant down time, the final blow for Alpha Ventus was the end of its high government subsidy, which dropped to 3.9c per kwh (still more than 40 percent higher than the production tax credit for wind power in the United States).

Amid political backlash over the high energy prices created by its policies, the German government scrapped the high feed-in tariff it had granted to wind, solar, and geothermal developer/operators in its 2014 Renewable Energy Sources Act. Alpha Ventus’s owners determined continued operation of the facility is unprofitable with the remaining tariff payment.

It seems that despite repeated claims wind is cheaper than other sources of electric power, it is still not competitive with traditional sources such as coal, natural gas, and nuclear, absent substantial subsidies and, in Australia’s case, likely regulatory relief.

Sources: Renew Economy; Energy News Beat