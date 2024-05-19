DAVID BLACKMON

MAY 19

Take a look at this great video clip of a foundation for an average wind tower/turbine about 150' tall on Friday. For today's corporate onshore wind industrial sites, this is actually a small tower, with some developments putting up dozens and dozens of towers as high 700'.

Now, think about the volume of rebar, cement and other materials that goe into putting up just a single tower, with the foundation buried underground to keep it out of sight of prying eyes. Does anyone in their right mind think wind developers have the slightest plans to all dig those things up and restore the land when their industrial sites finish their useful lives, unless required to do so by effective, proper regulations that, do not currently exist in any state in America?

Please. Be real. These things are supposed to have a 25-year useful life. A quarter century from now, the cost involved in taking down dozens of these towers/turbines and their enormous bird-killing blades, digging up and breaking up all those tons of reinforced cement, properly disposing of it all, and remediating the land that's been destroyed will cost far more than it did to build the damn things in the first place.

If you think all the wind blade graveyards popping up all over the place today are a problem being created by this useless, needless industry, well, you ain't seen nothing yet.

Thanks to X user John Lee Pettimore for posting this video.

Here’s the video:

That is all.