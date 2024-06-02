DAVID BLACKMON

JUN 2

Honestly, when I read something as irredeemably stupid as this story, I don’t know whether to laugh or cry. It’s the sort of thing that makes you seriously question the future viability of the human race.

A story published in [checks notes] Energy Live News on Saturday cites a new study by the University of Surrey, which - and I did check - is an honest-to-goodness institution of [sort of] higher learning in the UK. The study, no doubt paid for by government grants since it falls right in line with prevailing climate alarmist propaganda, encourages us to believe that the Fukushima catastrophe - which, remember, was caused by a major earthquake and resultant tidal wave - could have been “averted” if only the Japanese had built some massive offshore wind farms.

No, really, I swear I am not making that up. How could anybody ever dream of making something like that up? C’mon.

I swear to you this is a real excerpt from this preposterous story:

A review conducted by researchers at the University of Surrey has concluded that offshore wind farms could have averted the Fukushima nuclear disaster by maintaining the earthquakes than nuclear power plants. Suby Bhattacharya, Professor of Geomechanics at the University of Surrey, emphasised that wind power provides abundant clean energy and can enhance the safety and reliability of other facilities. The review indicates that wind energy is now more cost-effective due to reduced construction costs and improved methods to minimise environmental impact. The report finds that new wind farms can produce energy at a significantly lower cost than new nuclear power stations. In the UK, the lifetime cost of generating wind power has dropped from £160/MWh to £44/MWh, covering all expenses from planning to decommissioning. Professor Bhattacharya said: “What makes wind so attractive is that the fuel is free, and the cost of building turbines is falling. There is enough of it blowing around the world to power the planet 18 times over.

[End]

Ok, so, have you figured out the scam here yet? What this “study” amounts to is a free government-funded ad for Big Wind, nothing more than yet another un-serious parroting of prevailing propaganda concocted by the wind industry itself.

This is your tax dollars at work, UK citizens, and it should make you furious with rage.

[Thanks to subscriber Richard Nielson for tipping me off to this mindnumbingly preposterous story!]

That is all.