The Word Merchant

stephenheins@Substack.com

Sheboygan, Wisconsin

steve@heins.net • 920-917-8644

Support Stephen’s Energy Mission on GoFundMe

Page | Support Stephen’s Energy Humanism for All 8 Billion People Mission: gofundme.com/f/support-stephens-energy-mission

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“Stephen Heins has been a warrior for Common Sense Energy policies for many years…

Note from Richard Storm

…So has Doug Sheridan, Mark lewis, Thomas J. Shepstone,Jr., Lars Schernikau, Bjorn Lomborg, Vaclav Smil, Tom Pyle, Chris Wright, Leen Weijers, Tom Kirkman, David Blackmon, Ben Tan, Rafe Champion, Robert Bryce, Michelle Bloodworth, Greg Wrightstone, Angela Wheeler of the CO2 Coalition and so many others. My contributions have been small compared to what these folks have done to educate the public on energy and electricity generation. But, I have done my best with what I have in resources to work with.

When Stephen Heins published his tribute to my efforts, I was first surprised and then grateful for his kind words. Interestingly, he did this without consulting me and what he wrote is very accurate....so a caution to all the young folks out there. Whatever you do and publish does get noticed by many. It is all there, the internet has one feature that when something is posted it stays forever unless purposely taken down. In my case, I am pleased the stuff I published years ago is still out there.

Let me take a moment to say THANK YOU to Stephen Heins for this summary of my lifetime quest to work toward the best possible efficiency, reliability, emissions and lowest cost generation from coal fueled power plants.

I hesitated out of the little bit of humility that I still have, to post this. But then I thought, Hmmm, when folks considering Danny’s Seminar on Coal Combustion or wonder where I gained any experience to spout off my opinions, well, Stephen Heins provided a very well written Curriculum Vitae, for better or worse, this is in fact, the background of Dick Storm. So much for being humble....

Thank you Stephen from the bottom of my heart.

#CoalPower

#EnergyReality

#EnergyEfficiency

#CleanEnergy

#ReliablePower

#ElectricityGeneration

#USA 🇺🇲

https://lnkd.in/e-zBpwQi”