Supreme Court Justice Sotomayor spoke during an event honoring her at Harvard University--and she gave some surprisingly wise advice

On Friday, Justice Sotomayor spoke during an event honoring her at Harvard University--and she gave some surprisingly wise advice to progressives who still haven't recovered from their crying jag over recent conservative-majority Supreme Court decisions. While she did not single out any specific cases, it's not difficult to guess she meant ones like Bruen and Roe, among others. Sotomayor told the members of the Harvard audience to essentially pick themselves up and get over it:

There are days that I’ve come to my office after an announcement of a case and closed my door and cried.

There have been those days. And there likely will be more.

She continued:

There are moments when I’m deeply, deeply sad. There are moments when, yes, even I feel desperation. We all do. But you have to own it, you have to accept it, you have to shed the tears and then you have to wipe them and get up.

Sotomayor also spoke about the need to be collegial with others, especially anyone with whom you vehemently disagree on important issues--including her fellow Justices, saying that "[d]isagreeing about ideas doesn’t make another human being evil or bad,” but it's difficult. That's definitely a lesson many on the left, including at Harvard, could bear to hear and reform themselves on.

She also shared a touching anecdote about her mother, from around the time Sotomayor was nominated for the SCOTUS, according to the NY Times:

[S]he hesitated because her mother had been diagnosed with memory loss, and she worried about whether she would have enough time to spend with her.

Her mother’s reaction was swift and clear: “She stopped me, and she said, ‘Don’t you dare not do this because of me. You would take away the dream I spent my life building for you. I wanted you to be the very best you can.’”

Did the Justice talk about progressive ideals, many of which conservatives strongly disagree with? Of course. But I feel like she laid out a model for how faculty, students, and possibly future lawyers and judges should deal with those with whom they disagree: To accept it and move on, like an adult. This is how the government branches in our Republic are supposed to work, at their best. For that alone, she deserves kudos for imparting that truly human message.