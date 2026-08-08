The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

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Rafe Champion's avatar
Rafe Champion
13h

Here is another gentleman poet, Yvor Winters (1900-1968).

http://www.the-rathouse.com/YvorWinters.html

This is the collection of papers including the essay on Winters that had to be taken down when it was published by Amazon.

https://www.amazon.com/Jacques-Barzun-Others-Critical-Rationalist-ebook/dp/B00CFG5LDI/ref=sr_1_13?

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Stephen Heins's avatar
Stephen Heins
13h

Yes, I know him more for his poetry lectures than poetry.

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