Texas Matterhorn natgas pipe moving some gas, say Permian Resources executives
By Reuters
September 5, 20243:30 PM CDTUpdated 19 hours ago
Sept 5 (Reuters) - The Matterhorn natural gas pipeline in Texas was moving small amounts of gas from the Permian basin in West Texas toward the Gulf Coast, executives at U.S. energy company Permian Resources (PR.N), opens new tab said at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference earlier this week.
The Matterhorn is the biggest gas pipe under construction that is capable of moving gas that has been trapped in the Permian basin, causing prices at the Waha Hub in West Texas to turn negative a record number of times this year.
