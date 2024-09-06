Texas Matterhorn natgas pipe moving some gas, say Permian Resources executives

By Reuters

September 5, 20243:30 PM CDTUpdated 19 hours ago

A pump jack drills oil crude from the Yates Oilfield in West Texas’s Permian Basin, near Iraan, Texas, U.S., March 17, 2023. REUTERS/Bing Guan/File Photo Purchase Licensing Rights, opens new tab

Sept 5 (Reuters) - The Matterhorn natural gas pipeline in Texas was moving small amounts of gas from the Permian basin in West Texas toward the Gulf Coast, executives at U.S. energy company Permian Resources (PR.N), opens new tab said at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference earlier this week.

The Matterhorn is the biggest gas pipe under construction that is capable of moving gas that has been trapped in the Permian basin, causing prices at the Waha Hub in West Texas to turn negative a record number of times this year.