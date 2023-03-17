The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeff Cook-Coyle's avatar
Jeff Cook-Coyle
Mar 17, 2023

I call BS. Texas has the nation's only free market in electricity. Price is all that matters, price is the only driver. Regulators, get out of the way. "If costs go up, new generation will come" was the mantra.

But guess what? Solar, and especially wind, clean the clocks of the other resources on cost. Coal could not compete and was retired in droves. Natural gas couldn't compete very well either, with some retirements and not enough additions.

You add the load growth due to said market-economy mentality statewide, and it was doomed. They knew it, but fingers crossed, trusted the market to resolve it.

When you have an energy-only market, you get a very lopsided fleet that is lopsided towards renewables (especially in a state with Texas' solar and wind resources). They weren't the problem in 2021, but they will be next time.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Stephen Heins
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture