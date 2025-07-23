The 2025 Resurrection of the Palisades Nuclear Power Plant

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant

The Palisades Nuclear Generating Station, located on a 432-acre site along Lake Michigan in Covert Township, Van Buren County, Michigan, represents a key chapter in America’s nuclear energy story. Built during an era when nuclear power was seen as a reliable path to energy independence and abundance, it has provided baseload electricity to millions, helping to alleviate energy poverty by delivering consistent, affordable power without the vulnerabilities of intermittent sources.

Its history spans construction in the late 1960s, decades of operation, ownership shifts, a premature shutdown amid economic pressures, and groundbreaking efforts to restart it—potentially making it the first U.S. nuclear plant to return from decommissioning. This revival underscores the importance of nuclear energy in prioritizing human needs for reliable electricity over exaggerated environmental fears, ensuring energy access for industries, homes, and communities in Michigan and beyond.

Construction and Early Operations (1960s–2000s)

Construction on Palisades began on March 12, 1967, led by Consumers Power Company (later CMS Energy), with the plant designed around a single Combustion Engineering pressurized water reactor (PWR) paired with a Westinghouse Electric Company turbine generator. The initial capacity was rated at 725 megawatts (MW), later upgraded to a nameplate of 805 MW—enough to power hundreds of thousands of homes reliably, day and night, without the blackouts or price spikes often associated with weather-dependent alternatives. The plant reached criticality in 1970 and was approved for full commercial operation in 1973, marking its entry into service during a time of growing U.S. energy demands.

For decades, Palisades operated under CMS Energy and the Nuclear Management Company, contributing to Michigan’s grid stability. It played a vital role in energy humanism by supplying low-cost, emissions-free power that supported manufacturing, agriculture, and everyday life, helping to keep energy poverty at bay in a state with harsh winters and industrial needs. Key events during this period included routine maintenance and upgrades, with no major incidents disrupting its overall safe and efficient performance.

Ownership Change and License Extension (2000s–2010s)

In July 2006, CMS Energy announced the sale of Palisades to Entergy Corporation for $380 million, a deal finalized on April 11, 2007. This shift reflected broader industry consolidations as nuclear assets were recognized for their long-term value in providing stable energy. Prior to the sale, Entergy had applied for a 20-year license extension from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) in 2005, which was granted on January 18, 2007, pushing the plant’s operational end date to 2031. This extension highlighted nuclear’s durability and cost-effectiveness, allowing continued energy access without the need for hasty, expensive replacements.

Operations continued smoothly under Entergy, with the plant generating reliable power. However, by the 2010s, economic pressures from subsidized renewables and regulatory hurdles began to challenge nuclear viability, illustrating how policy distortions can exacerbate energy poverty by sidelining proven technologies.

Decision to Shut Down and Closure (2018–2022)

In October 2018, Entergy announced plans to close Palisades by 2022, influenced by a Michigan Public Service Commission ruling on a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Consumers Energy. The commission partially denied Consumers Energy’s request to exit the PPA for $172 million, but Entergy proceeded with closure plans, citing market conditions that undervalued nuclear’s baseload reliability. This decision risked increasing energy costs and shortages in Michigan, where reliable power is essential for heating and industry—prioritizing short-term economics over long-term human energy needs.

The plant shut down on May 20, 2022—11 days ahead of the scheduled May 31 date—due to a faulty control rod drive seal. At the time, it had operated for over 50 years, producing vast amounts of electricity with a strong safety record. Entergy sold the facility to Holtec International in June 2022 for decommissioning, with plans to transfer spent fuel to dry cask storage over three years, followed by a decade-long pause for the decommissioning trust fund (valued at about $550 million, funded by ratepayers) to grow, and eventual dismantling by 2041.

This shutdown exemplified the pitfalls of abandoning nuclear: It threatened to deepen energy poverty by removing a source of abundant, always-on power, forcing reliance on less dependable options that could drive up costs for vulnerable populations.

Restart Efforts and Current Status (2022–Present)

Almost immediately after acquisition, Holtec pivoted from decommissioning to revival, recognizing nuclear’s irreplaceable role in energy security. In September 2022, Holtec applied for federal funds under the Civil Nuclear Credit program but was initially denied in November; they reapplied in December. By September 2023, a PPA was signed with Wolverine Power Cooperative to supply power upon restart.

Support ramped up: Michigan allocated up to $300 million in state funding, and the U.S. Department of Energy provided a conditional loan guarantee of up to $1.52 billion (with additional releases in 2025), underscoring bipartisan acknowledgment of nuclear’s benefits for energy humanism and the growth of AI Data Centers.