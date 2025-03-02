The FT writes, top scientists say they may struggle to make progress on work that underpins the most trusted United Nations-led global assessment of the causes and effects of climate change without the US counterparts missing from critical meetings since the start of Trump’s second admin.

The IPCC is gathering this week in the Chinese city of Hangzhou to outline and budget for the 7th iteration of its landmark report. Its work underpins many govt’s and companies’ plans on how to deal with global warming. The absence of US federal scientists has cast a shadow on the meeting, which relies on voluntary contributions from its 195 member countries.

While the body would not “stand or fall with one single country,” the success of the IPCC depends on having the best available expertise and skills, said Joeri Rogelj, professor of climate science and policy at Imperial College London, and a lead author for the 6th assessment report. “And it is clear that if a large group of very skilled scientists cannot participate any more, this is not going to help,” he added.

The US is also expected to withdraw funding from the organization following the move by Trump to quit the Paris climate agreement. It has contributed $59.2mn to the IPCC since its inception, more than any other country.

“The withdrawal of US federal support weakens the IPCC’s collective ability to provide the science the world needs to help tackle the climate crisis,” wrote Delta Merner, a member of the US-based Union of Concerned Scientists. The UCS also drew attention to the lay-offs of what it said were hundreds of employees at NOAA this week.

“Decimating the nation’s core scientific enterprise, even as costly and deadly climate change impacts and extreme weather events worsen, flies in the face of logic, common sense and fiscal responsibility,” said Juan Declet-Barreto of the UCS. “Censoring science does not change the facts about climate change.”

The US was also absent from the UN’s biodiversity summit in Rome this week, where countries agreed on a strategy to mobilize billions of dollars a year to protect nature and reverse biodiversity loss.

COP16 president Susana Muhamad, from Colombia, said the US contribution was essential for tackling biodiversity loss and protecting nature. “We cannot do it without the US,” she said. Not only were US funds necessary, the environmental impact of the world’s biggest economy and largest historical polluter made climate action from there vital, she added.

Our Take: Lack of US participation and leadership in scientific forums on climate change isn’t a good thing. But when scientists arrogantly decided years ago to blatantly pick sides on political issues, it was only a matter of time before politicians would return the favor and start meddling in scientific matters. Scientists and academics are now suffering the consequences of their miscalculations. Will they learn to stay in their lane?