The Badlands Baptism: A Tribute to North Dakota and the Spirit of Theodore Roosevelt

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant

Some landscapes do more than merely exist; they shape the character of those who traverse them. For me, few places command the same reverence as the North Dakota Badlands—that jagged, beautiful, and unforgiving theater where the spirit of the American West remains stubbornly, vibrantly alive.

My long-standing collaboration with Jason Spiess and our shared work on The Crude Lifeand the Weekly Word podcast were rooted in this state. Through that lens, I have come to see North Dakota not just as a location, but as a bastion of energy sanity in an increasingly frantic world.

To speak of North Dakota is, inevitably, to speak of Theodore Roosevelt. It was here, in the rugged terrain along the Little Missouri River, that a young, grieving, and frail Roosevelt found the catalyst for his transformation. He came to the Badlands to lose himself and instead found the grit, the connection to the land, and the appreciation for the “strenuous life” that would define his presidency. It is only appropriate that the Roosevelt Library should be built there.

Roosevelt understood a fundamental truth that remains the cornerstone of my own philosophy of “Energy Humanism”: that true conservation is not about locking away nature, but about stewarding it alongside the development of the resources that sustain a free, civilized society.

That Rooseveltian spirit—that marriage of conservation and industrial vitality—is what makes North Dakota the modern-day heart of American energy. While the rest of the world has frequently been paralyzed by ideological dithering, North Dakota chose a different path. It became the epicenter of the fracking revolution, proving to the world that it is possible to harness vast, complex energy resources with a level of technological sophistication and environmental oversight that is the envy of the globe.

In my years of energy activism, I have watched North Dakota navigate the complexities of the Bakken formation with a rare combination of boldness and prudence. The state understood early on that energy independence is not just a slogan; it is a national security necessity. Yet, they did not pursue this at the expense of their heritage.

They implemented a regulatory framework that is arguably the most sensible in the country—one that recognizes the reality that development must be managed, not banned, and that industry must be a partner in protecting the landscape it inhabits. This is the “energy sanity” that so many other regions lack.

By prioritizing reliability, affordability, and the sheer power density of oil and gas, North Dakota has provided the rest of us with a blueprint for powering the future without sacrificing the prosperity of the present.

The lessons I learned from great Podcast guests like Robert Bryce, Tom Shepstone, Paul Driessen, Jim Willis, and other distinguished energy humanists while recording episodes of the Weekly Word in the shadow of this energy boom were profound. I saw communities transformed, not just by capital, but by purpose.

I saw how the energy industry can provide the high-quality, high-wage jobs that breathe life into rural areas, preventing the decay that has hollowed out so much of America’s heartland. It is a testament to the resilience of the North Dakotan character, which mirrors the sturdy independence of the rancher who roamed those hills a century ago.

The importance of North Dakota’s role in the global energy landscape cannot be overstated. In an era when “environmentalism” is frequently hijacked by those who would dismantle our industrial infrastructure, North Dakota stands as an exception—a living, breathing rebuttal to the degrowth movement.

They have shown that you can be an energy powerhouse while maintaining a profound respect for the land. They have demonstrated that the “energy transition” should not be an act of suicide for our modern standard of living, but an evolution in how we extract and utilize the gifts of the earth.

When I reflect on my years of work with Jason, I realize we weren’t just discussing policy or market trends. We were documenting a triumph of human ingenuity. We were telling the story of a state that refused to apologize for its role in keeping the lights on, the factories running, and the American dream within reach of the commoner. It is a story of balance, of hard work, and of the realization that energy is the lifeblood of human freedom.

Teddy Roosevelt once said, “Far and away the best prize that life has to offer is the chance to work hard at work worth doing.” There is no work more worth doing today than the defense of energy sanity, and there is no better place to look for inspiration than the state that Teddy helped put on the map. North Dakota continues to stand tall—a monument to the idea that we can develop our resources, protect our wild places, and remain true to the pioneer spirit of hard work and rational stewardship.

It is my own personal “Mount Rushmore” of states, a place where the history of our energy past and the potential of our future collide in the rugged, beautiful reality of the Badlands, and now, the Presidential Library of Teddy Roosevelt.