The Battle Is Won But the War on Free Speech Continues and We Must Continue to Defend It

THOMAS J SHEPSTONE

NOV 06, 2024

It was a marvelous victory, made even more spectacular by the joining of forces with JD Vance, RFK, Jr., Tulsi, Joe Rogan, young people, African-American men, ever more Latinos, Nicole Shanahan, and so many others rising up, not so much to support Trump as to say “Enough” with the elitist corruption of everything. Trump has been the leader and the undisputed inspiration to fight back, giving others the encouragement needed to join the fight.

Trump also did something remarkable for a man given to bragging as a vice; he made all these people comfortable joining him. He was willing to give others their due and let them shine. It brings to mind, in fact, the great Allison Kraus, a singer with a powerful voice who does a lot of duets but is known for never over-powering her singing partner (as in this one with an aging Barry Gibb), which is why she gets to do a lot of duets. She surrenders territory for something bigger and that’s what Trump has done a lot of this time around.

His victory speech gave a lot of credit, too, especially to Elon Musk, and who would ever have thought he would ever be on our side?

Musk came over to Trump because he recognizes the great threat to free speeech coming from the global establisment. He, like Trump, has become a pariah with that blob for exposing the role of government almost everywhere in the West in controlling speech and protecting itself from people speaking truth to power. He bought a social media platform, opened it up again to at least some unpopular views, and made himself a target of Australian, Brazilian, EU, French and UK censors, who want to shut him down and jail him or worse, just like Trump. I hope he has a top-notch security team.

Yes, all these governments, and our own over the last four years, have an unquenchable thirst to destroy anything remotely akin to free speech. They prefer the controlled narrative, written in PR speak, to say anything but the truth. They want the ability to dispense disinformation with no counter while telling the world we’re doing what they’re doing.

Free speech is critical to any civilized society. Absent the ability to say what we think there are no limitations on the powerful, which is precisely what these elites seek. Our elites don’t want us challenging the falsehood that there is a climate crisis. They don’t want us fighting COVID-type vaccine mandates, They don’t want us questioning anything at all. We must win that war with them or we’ll be no better or different than China and other dictatorships. Free speech is the first and most fundamental right.

So, let’s celebrate the win for a few hours, but not forget it’s just one battle and there are many more to come.