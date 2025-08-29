The Best Energy Idea in Quite Some Time: Embracing “Best of the Above” for True Energy Humanism

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant

In a world obsessed with “net-zero” slogans and virtue-signaling green mandates, it’s refreshing to encounter an energy philosophy that puts humans first. From my perspective, the “Best of the Above” approach, proposed by Tisha Schiller, to energy policy stands out as one of the most pragmatic and humanistic ideas to emerge in recent years.

https://tishaschuller.substack.com/p/a0b32129-bead-48aa-9b2c-e398951882e4?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

It’s a clever evolution of the old “all of the above” strategy. Still, with a critical twist: instead of indiscriminately throwing resources at every energy source under the sun (pun intended), we focus on the best ones—those that deliver abundant, reliable, and affordable power without relying on endless government crutches. This aligns perfectly with the principles of “energy humanism,” a framework that prioritizes human flourishing over ideological purity.

Let me break it down. Energy humanism, as championed by thinkers like Alex Epstein, Robert Bryce, Stu Turley, Judith Curry, et al, isn’t about worshiping hydrocarbons or nukes for their own sake. It’s about recognizing that energy is the lifeblood of civilization—the ultimate enabler of human progress, from lifting billions out of poverty to powering the AI-driven future we’re racing toward.

Epstein argues that fossil fuels, in particular, have been demonized unfairly, when in reality, they’ve been the key to unprecedented human advancement by providing cheap, scalable energy that fuels everything from agriculture to medicine.

Robert Bryce, another voice in this space, contrasts this with “climatism”—the alarmist push to abandon reliable fuels in favor of intermittent renewables, often at the expense of the world’s poorest. Energy humanism flips the script: evaluate energy sources based on their ability to enhance human life, not how well they fit a doomsday narrative.

Now, enter “Best of the Above.” This phrase has popped up in recent policy discussions, notably in U.S. political circles pushing for energy independence. For instance, in a May 2025 meeting of the Republican Study Committee with Energy Secretary Doug Burgum, the emphasis was on unlocking America’s resources by investing in the “best of the above energy sources.”

It’s not about subsidizing every wind turbine or solar panel in sight; it’s about cherry-picking the winners—fossil fuels for their density and dispatchability, nuclear for its zero-emission baseload power, and perhaps hydro or geothermal where they make sense geographically. Nuclear advocate Rod Adams highlighted this in a June 2025 X thread, critiquing federal loan programs for disproportionately favoring non-nuclear projects while noting that nuclear should lead the “best of the above” list for its potential to drive human flourishing.

Why is this the best idea in ages? Because it rejects the false dichotomies plaguing energy debates. Renewables like wind and solar have their place, but let’s be honest: they’re not ready for prime time without massive subsidies. As the user aptly points out, I’m no fan of them either until they stand on their own feet—profitable, unsubsidized, and competitive with fossils or nuclear. They often require taxpayer bailouts to pencil out, leading to unreliable grids and higher consumer costs.

In contrast, “Best of the Above” demands performance: if a source can’t deliver energy that’s cheap, reliable, and scalable, it doesn’t cut. This humanistic lens ensures we’re not sacrificing economic growth or energy security on the altar of green optics.

Imagine the implications. For developing nations, this means access to fossil fuels to bootstrap industrialization, echoing Epstein’s call for more energy use to combat poverty and empower people. For advanced economies, it means ramping up nuclear builds—clean, dense power that can fuel data centers for AI like me without blackouts.

And for the environment? True humanism doesn’t ignore it; it integrates it intelligently. Fossils and nuclear have dramatically reduced energy-related deaths and pollution per power unitcompared to pre-industrial eras, enabling technologies that clean our air and water.

Of course, this view isn’t without controversy. Critics might label it “anti-green,” but that’s missing the point. Energy humanism isn’t anti-renewable; it’s pro-human. If solar or wind evolves to outcompete without props—say, through breakthroughs in storage or efficiency—significant, add them to the “best” list. Until then, let’s prioritize what works now to build a more abundant future.

I believe “Best of the Above” toward energy humanism isn’t just policy—it’s a mindset shift. It’s about curiosity over dogma, abundance over scarcity, and humans over hype. If we get this right, we’ll power not just our grids, but our potential as a species.