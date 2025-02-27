THOMAS J SHEPSTONE

This is how to fight back against lawsuit-happy, propagandistic, environmental special interests, by making it cost them big-time. Energy Transfer, the pipeline company, knows exactly what Greenpeace tried to do them in the case of the Dakota Access Pipeline and they’re not forgetting. They’re signaling they will never tolerate the lies, the tactics, and what paid Greenpeace’s serial protesters did to them and intends to keep suing them until they stop it.

The Bighorn Fights Back

From the Canadian Press via the BOE Report:

An attorney for a Texas pipeline company said Wednesday that he will prove various Greenpeace entities coordinated delays and disruptions of a controversial oil pipeline’s construction in North Dakota, and defamed the company to its lenders… The case is tied to protests in 2016 and 2017 of the Dakota Access Pipeline and its controversial Missouri River crossing upstream of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe’s reservation. The tribe has long opposed the pipeline as a risk to its water supply. The pipeline was completed in 2017. Energy Transfer and its subsidiary Dakota Access allege trespass, nuisance, defamation and other offenses by Netherlands-based Greenpeace International and its American branch, Greenpeace USA. The lawsuit also names the group’s funding arm, Greenpeace Fund Inc. Greenpeace paid professional protesters to come to the area, sent blockade supplies, passed “critical intel” to the protesters and told untrue things to stop the pipeline from being built, plaintiff attorney Trey Cox told the jury in his opening statement.

“They didn’t think that there would ever be a day of reckoning, but that day of reckoning begins today,” Cox said… Nine jurors and two alternates will hear the case in Mandan, North Dakota. Greenpeace says the lawsuit is going after $300 million, citing a figure from a previous federal case. The lawsuit complaint asks for damages in an amount to be proved at trial. Jury selection took place earlier in the week and the estimated five-week trial is now underway. The company filed a similar case in federal court in 2017, which a judge dismissed in 2019. Energy Transfer subsequently filed the lawsuit now at trial in state court.

Taking the battle directly to the enemy and pursuing it — win or lose — to the very end is the lesson the rest of the oil and gas industry needs to learn!