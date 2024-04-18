The @billmckibben Integrity Test
Almost without fail every time there is some oddball or unique weather event, climate alarmists immediately rushed to blame it on climate change whether or not there’s any facts to support it.
Such is the case with Uber alarmist bill McKinnon founder of 350 dot org as well as “third act” and a supporter of a whole host of other rabble rouser organizations who erroneously and irrationally think climate change is going to kill us all.
Yesterday, Bill put his foot in his mouth, bigtime, as you can see in the featured image above.
His original Tweet and my reply:
Via New York Post:
Multiple reports, including Bloomberg, cited meteorologists at the country’s National Center for Meteorology saying the agency had flown six or seven cloud seeding flights in the lead-up to the storm.
Clearly, Bill is in the wrong. The question is, does he have enough integrity to tweet out to his supporters that he was wrong? That climate change had no role in this weather, not climate, event?
Inquiring minds want to know.
Here is the backstory via Newsable:
Since the 1990s, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been actively engaged in cloud seeding efforts, overseen by the National Center of Meteorology (NCM). This government agency manages the country’s Rain Enhancement Program, utilizing a network of numerous weather stations to closely monitor atmospheric conditions for seeding operations.
Seeding aircraft are deployed into clouds identified as most conducive to precipitation, where they release seeding agents to stimulate rainfall. Recent field campaigns conducted last fall involved experimenting with three distinct approaches: Nanomaterial Seeding, Large Salt Particle Seeding, and Conventional Hygroscopic Flares, as reported by the Emirates News Agency.
Ahmed Habib, a specialist meteorologist at NCM, revealed to Bloomberg that seeding planes conducted seven missions over two days leading up to the heavy rainfall that inundated parts of the desert nation. While some attributed the rare event, described as a once-in-a-century occurrence, to the weather modification technique, it’s essential to consider other atmospheric factors.
In an interview with GRAZIA Middle East, a meteorology expert from the NCM, was quoted as saying, “Whenever there are clouds in the sky, we conduct cloud seeding operations. From yesterday till today [Tuesday afternoon], we carried out six trips. There is a significant decrease in temperatures today and on Wednesday, it’s a drop of around 10 degrees Celsius.”
Meteorologist Jeff Berardelli also noted that the air was saturated with an excessive amount of desert dust when the intense rainfall occurred over Dubai. This dust, acting as a natural cloud-seeding agent, raises questions about whether man-made seeding alone can be held accountable for the deluge.