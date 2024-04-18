Home

The @billmckibben Integrity Test

54 mins ago

Anthony Watts

7 Comments

Almost without fail every time there is some oddball or unique weather event, climate alarmists immediately rushed to blame it on climate change whether or not there’s any facts to support it.

Such is the case with Uber alarmist bill McKinnon founder of 350 dot org as well as “third act” and a supporter of a whole host of other rabble rouser organizations who erroneously and irrationally think climate change is going to kill us all.

Yesterday, Bill put his foot in his mouth, bigtime, as you can see in the featured image above.

His original Tweet and my reply:

Via New York Post:



Multiple reports, including Bloomberg, cited meteorologists at the country’s National Center for Meteorology saying the agency had flown six or seven cloud seeding flights in the lead-up to the storm.

Clearly, Bill is in the wrong. The question is, does he have enough integrity to tweet out to his supporters that he was wrong? That climate change had no role in this weather, not climate, event?



Inquiring minds want to know.



Here is the backstory via Newsable: