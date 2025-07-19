The Bloomberg-Funded Climate Lawfare Scandal: Billionaire Influence Undermining State Justice for a Fabricated Crisis

As a climate skeptic who’s long argued against the unverifiable hysteria of the “climate crisis” and its ESG offshoots, the emerging scandal surrounding Michael Bloomberg’s NGO-backed placement of “climate fellows” in Democratic attorneys general (AG) offices nationwide is a glaring example of how billionaire elites can weaponize public institutions. This isn’t about genuine environmental stewardship; it’s partisan lawfare designed to cripple economic development under the guise of fighting a nonexistent apocalypse. With failed predictions like submerged coastlines and ice-free Arctic regions littering the alarmist narrative, this scheme funnels private money into government offices to push anti-fossil fuel agendas that hike energy costs, stifle innovation, and burden working Americans—all while eroding trust in our legal system.

The Setup: Bloomberg’s NGO and the “Climate Fellows” Program

At the heart of this controversy is the State Energy & Environmental Impact Center (SEEIC), housed at NYU School of Law and bankrolled by Bloomberg Philanthropies. Launched in 2017 with a $5.6 million grant from Bloomberg, the center has received hundreds of millions more to embed specially hired lawyers—dubbed “climate fellows” or Special Assistant Attorneys General—directly into state AG offices. These fellows are placed exclusively in Democratic-led offices, including Washington, D.C., and at least 10 states such as Minnesota, New York, and Wisconsin. Their salaries are paid by the SEEIC, not taxpayers, creating a shadowy pipeline where private funding dictates public enforcement.

The program’s stated goal? To “advance” climate policies through litigation and advocacy. In practice, fellows spearhead aggressive lawsuits against fossil fuel companies, lobby for burdensome regulations, and support Biden-era green mandates. For instance, in D.C., fellow Lauren Cullum has represented the district in four environmental lawsuits and co-authored over two dozen comment letters pushing federal climate rules, often targeting Trump-era policies to benefit “green” energy interests. This aligns perfectly with Bloomberg’s “Beyond Carbon” and “Beyond Petrochemicals” campaigns, which aim to undermine traditional and thriving energy sources in favor of unreliable renewables.

The Developing Scandal: Partisan Activism Masquerading as Philanthropy

The scandal burst into the spotlight on July 17, 2025, when House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) launched a formal investigation into Bloomberg Philanthropies and the SEEIC for “partisan activism.” In letters to Bloomberg Philanthropies CEO Patricia Harris and SEEIC Executive Director Bethany Davis Noll, Comer demanded details on the funded staff, their activities, and the ethical implications of this arrangement. He accused the program of allowing Bloomberg to “skirt legislative bodies and effect partisan policy,” effectively turning AG offices and energy policy into extensions of a billionaire’s agenda.

Critics, including Republicans and ethics watchdogs, label these fellows as “mercenaries” who compromise the independence of state energy policy. By embedding activists in official roles, the program raises red flags about conflicts of interest: Are AGs serving their constituents or Bloomberg’s thinking? Comer highlighted how the SEEIC’s advisory council includes green energy executives interested in dismantling fossil fuels, potentially driving up utility bills and limiting energy options for average households. As he put it, “The Bloomberg-NYU program effectively offers states partisan money from a billionaire to carry out official functions of their offices,” undermining faith in the legal system.

This isn’t new—similar controversies erupted in 2020 when reports revealed Bloomberg’s funding of lawyers in AG offices to advance his climate goals. But the 2025 probe escalates it, tying into broader Republican efforts to expose left-wing influences, including probes into groups linked to John Kerry or Chinsee interests.

Why This Matters: Lawfare Against Energy and Economic Progress

From my pro-economic development stance, this scandal exemplifies how the climate alarmist machine—fueled by unverifiable doomsday claims—wages war on prosperity. These fellows aren’t neutral enforcers; they’re activists filing “activist lawsuits” that target reliable energy sources, echoing the endless blame game we’ve discussed, where everything from floods to mental health is pinned on climate change. The result? Higher costs for consumers, job losses in energy sectors, and a forced transition to inefficient “green” tech that can’t meet demands and future growth, like the AI-energy convergence we explored, require stable power, not intermittent renewables.

Bloomberg’s “philanthropy” could be construed as a power grab, bypassing democratic processes to impose a partisan environmental agenda that hurts the business community and working-class Americans. Participating AGs and the SEEIC claim it’s legal and nonpartisan, but the exclusive Democratic placements tell a different story. This erodes credibility, much like public media’s monotonous climate screeds, turning energy policy into a tool for elites.

The Broader Implications and Path Forward

As this scandal develops, it could lead to defunding calls, ethics reforms, or lawsuits challenging these placements. Comer’s investigation demands transparency, and if history is any guide—from failed ESG metrics to overhyped climate crises—this exposure might curb the green industrial complex’s overreach.

We must reject such influences in a world craving economic sustainability over narrow “green” mantras. Actual progress comes from innovation and free markets, not billionaire-funded or ENGO lawfare propping up an illusory “crisis.” By shining a light on this, we protect democracy and ensure state AG offices serve the people, not private agendas.