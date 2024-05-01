The climate and health benefits of this rule substantially outweigh
In a world of 8 billion people and 4 billion living in energy poverty , these puny statistics are laughable. While 4 million die from interior air pollution each year, these numbers are embarrassing.
The climate and health benefits of this rule substantially outweigh the compliance costs. In 2035 alone, the regulatory impact analysis estimates substantial health co-benefits including:
Up to 1,200 avoided premature deaths
870 avoided hospital and emergency room visits
1,900 avoided cases of asthma onset
360,000 avoided cases of asthma symptoms
48,000 avoided school absence days
57,000 lost workdays