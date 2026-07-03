The Cradles of American Industrial Ambition—Are the States of New England, New Jersey, and New York Hollowing Out Their Futures?

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant

It is a profound irony of our time that the cradles of American industrial ambition—the states of New England, New Jersey, and New York—have become the laboratories for a form of energy asceticism that threatens to starve the future of the power it needs to out their own futures. As we look at the landscape in 2026, one cannot help but conclude that these regions have prioritized the optics of environmental virtue over the hard, immutable laws of energy physics and economic reality.

They are attempting to lead the country into a 21st-century future while relying on 18th-century infrastructure, managed by 20th-century bureaucratic delusions.

Energy is the master resource. It is the lifeblood of human flourishing, the guarantor of reliability, and the foundation upon which all economic development rests. Yet, in the Northeast, we have seen a decades-long retreat from “Energy Sanity.” The result is a region that effectively penalizes its own citizens and industries for the crime of needing affordable, dispatchable, and reliable power.

The “Greenwishing” Fallacy

For years, the political establishment in Albany, Boston, Trenton, and Hartford has been captured by a phenomenon I call “Greenwishing”—the belief that if you mandate a destination, the physical laws of the universe will eventually rearrange themselves to accommodate your political goals. New York’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA) is perhaps the most egregious example.

It is a document born of hubris, assuming that a massive, unproven, and wildly expensive transition to intermittent, weather-dependent renewables can be accomplished without cratering the grid.

In 2026, the consequences are no longer theoretical. The interconnection queues are not merely “bottlenecks”; they are graveyards for capital. When 90% of proposed renewable projects never see the light of day, it isn’t just a failure of permitting—it is a signal from the market that the current policy framework is fundamentally disconnected from the realities of grid engineering.

You cannot build a modern, high-density economy on a foundation of intermittent breeze and sunshine while simultaneously dismantling the very dispatchable baseload assets—nuclear, coal, and natural gas—that provide the stability such an economy demands.

Reliability as a Luxury Good

The most cruel outcome of this experiment is the effective reclassification of “reliability” as a luxury good. Across New England, we have seen electricity prices soar to levels nearly 70% higher than the national average. When a household or a small business pays nearly double for power, that is not a transition—it is an extraction.

The policy leaders in these states often speak of “equity,” yet they seem oblivious to the fact that their energy policies are the most regressive tax imaginable. They are driving away the “21st-century” industries they claim to covet.

Data centers, advanced manufacturing, and the tech sectors that will define the next century are not moving to regions where energy is a “political variable” subject to the whims of grid operators and the latest legislative mandates.

They are moving to where the electrons are cheap, reliable, and abundant. By failing to grasp the necessity of high power density, the Northeast is effectively opting out of the next industrial revolution.

The Return to Energy Humanism

What we require is a return to Energy Humanism—a philosophy that places human well-being at the center of the energy dialogue. This begins with an acknowledgment that the “best-of-the-above” approach is not a buzzword; it is a necessity. We must stop treating natural gas and nuclear power as “bridge fuels” to be discarded at the earliest opportunity. They are the twin pillars of a stable grid.

Nuclear energy, in particular, offers the power density that these regions desperately need. To ignore it, or to make its deployment an exercise in economic masochism, is a failure of leadership. We must reform the regulatory capture that makes it easier to block a transmission line than to build a power plant. We must return to a model where the primary mission of our grid operators is the reliable delivery of power, not the engineering of social outcomes.

If New England, New Jersey, and New York continue to prioritize the aesthetic of “Net Zero” over the reality of energy density, they will find themselves increasingly isolated. They will become historical curiosities like the European Union—wealthy, beautiful, and profoundly stagnant regions that watched the rest of the world power into the future. At the same time, they struggled to keep the lights on.

The 21st century will not be waited upon by political mandates; it will be built by those who dare to provide the energy humanism that makes that future possible.

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The truth about why renewable energy projects are failing in New York

This video provides a practical breakdown of the structural, regulatory, and transmission bottlenecks that reflect the specific policy challenges mentioned.