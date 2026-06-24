The Daily Arc: A Collection of Poems by Steve Heins

The Daily Arc: A Collection of Poems by Steve Heins

E and me went for a ride today



The geese and ducks are finally

flying due north today

Riding north myself along

Lake Michigan blue as could be.



Parasailors catch the wind

As I travel toward the peninsula.

Year-round seagulls hover above

Winds blow waves above



the concrete leading

to the watch tower.

Me, I am free as any bird

but at 81 I don’t fly as fast.

Another Ride



It starts the same today

cool Lake Michigan winded

clear sunny early summer



Seagulls screeching across sky

above me

All the way to Sheboygan Harbor



In the channel, geese and seagulls bob

scattered unevenly and indifferent

I dodge between walking families at play



My E Trike slower than fastest spinter

perfect speed for an old critter

Scruffy and flower childed long hair



Suddenly I start thinking

why don’t we change to Lake Wisconsin

Michigan had it long enough



Steve Heins

Habit of Mind



Hoping on my E Trike

I motor out

whispering to myself

dummy… knucklehead



A habit of mind can be errant

like I am sequestered in my womb

unable to break my surly bonds

friendly confines to the world



Errands are impossible

until I remember freedom

patiencely in waiting

Spanking myself



Then astride my new found mobility

I scatter



Steve Heins

Fourth Day, Fourth Poem



Getting my motor running

As the song goes

My E Trike turned me due west

dairyland scents in the air



So much green, so many farms

this Wisconsin boy turned old

feels like he has gone to heaven

without dying

82 years in and out of farm fields

but I have never been away really

Midwestern down to my senior underwear

We Heins’ by now

more American than milk

Steve Heins