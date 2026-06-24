The Daily Arc
A Collection of Poems by Steve Heins
The Daily Arc: A Collection of Poems by Steve Heins
The Daily Arc: A Collection of Poems by Steve Heins
E and me went for a ride today
The geese and ducks are finally
flying due north today
Riding north myself along
Lake Michigan blue as could be.
Parasailors catch the wind
As I travel toward the peninsula.
Year-round seagulls hover above
Winds blow waves above
the concrete leading
to the watch tower.
Me, I am free as any bird
but at 81 I don’t fly as fast.
Another Ride
It starts the same today
cool Lake Michigan winded
clear sunny early summer
Seagulls screeching across sky
above me
All the way to Sheboygan Harbor
In the channel, geese and seagulls bob
scattered unevenly and indifferent
I dodge between walking families at play
My E Trike slower than fastest spinter
perfect speed for an old critter
Scruffy and flower childed long hair
Suddenly I start thinking
why don’t we change to Lake Wisconsin
Michigan had it long enough
Steve Heins
Habit of Mind
Hoping on my E Trike
I motor out
whispering to myself
dummy… knucklehead
A habit of mind can be errant
like I am sequestered in my womb
unable to break my surly bonds
friendly confines to the world
Errands are impossible
until I remember freedom
patiencely in waiting
Spanking myself
Then astride my new found mobility
I scatter
Steve Heins
Fourth Day, Fourth Poem
Getting my motor running
As the song goes
My E Trike turned me due west
dairyland scents in the air
So much green, so many farms
this Wisconsin boy turned old
feels like he has gone to heaven
without dying
82 years in and out of farm fields
but I have never been away really
Midwestern down to my senior underwear
We Heins’ by now
more American than milk
Steve Heins