The dangerous delusion of Biden and World Leaders of transition to ‘just electricity’ , Co-authored by Ronald Stein and Tom DeWeese.

Ronald Stein P.E.

Mon Jul 15

Energy, Environment, Globalism, Political

Since all hospitals, airports, communication systems, militaries, planes, trains, and vehicles are based on products that did not exist before the 1800s and are now made from fossil fuels, today’s policymakers are incapable of sharing a plan to support a supply chain for the products and fuels demanded by today’s materialistic society and economy as America tries to reduce its dependency on crude oil.

The elephant in the room that no one wants to discuss is that crude oil is the foundation of our materialistic society as it is the basis of all products and fuels demanded by the 8 billion on this planet, of which only one billion existed less than 200 years ago.

> As a refresher for those pursuing net-zero emissions, wind and solar do different things than crude oil. Wind turbines and solar panels only generate occasional electricity but manufacture NOTHING for society.

> Crude oil is virtually never used to generate electricity but when manufactured into petrochemicals, is the basis for virtually all the products in our materialistic society that did not exist before the 1800s being used at these infrastructures like ⏤ transportation, airports, hospitals, medical equipment, appliances, electronics, telecommunications, communications systems, space programs, heating and ventilating, and militaries.

> Over the last 200 years, we’ve become a very materialistic society, and the world has populated from 1 to 8 billion because of all the products for society and the different fuels for jets, ships, trucks, cars, military, and space program that did not exist before the 1800s.

> If world governments want to rid the earth of crude oil usage, what’s the backup source that can manufacture the supply chain for refrigerators, tires, asphalt, X-ray machines, iPhones, air conditioners, and the other 6,000 products that wind and solar CANNOT manufacture?

> Crude oil products are essential to human flourishing for the foreseeable future. Pursuing “net zero by 2050” without first identifying a crude oil replacement would be one of the most destructive developments in human history.

> Without crude oil, there would be nothing that needs electricity!! Everything that needs electricity to function, such as iPhones, computers, data centers, and X-ray machines, is made with petrochemicals manufactured from crude oil!

> Until a crude oil replacement is identified, the world cannot live without crude oil, which is the basis of our materialistic “products” society.

One fact is for sure: Wind and solar will not be the replacement for crude oil. Those “renewables” only generate occasional electricity but manufacture NOTHING for society, nor will these “renewable electricity” even come close to meeting our demands for continuous electricity. To put it bluntly, wind and solar are a joke, as they generate electricity only when the sun shines and the breezes blow.

In addition, wind power needs enormous amounts of oil to make and turn the non-degradable turbine blades that are filling landfills when they wear out. To provide the infrastructure for the planned forests of turbines requires massive amounts of raw materials including limestone, steel, aluminum, lithium, cobalt, and nickel. To make way for the wind and solar farm fields, millions of trees are being cut down. Remember when we used to call environmentalists tree huggers? Where are they now?

Real science is now revealing that the massive span of solar panels over millions of acres of land is changing the natural atmosphere. The materials the panels are made of cause warming. In the winter, they cause cooling, thus exacerbating weather extremes. When air is warmed, as happens over the solar panels, it rises. Even small differences in ordinary land surfaces can create powerful forces of weather. In short, solar farms will become thunderstorms and tornado incubators and magnets. There is nothing green about green electricity. Farmers must beware of allowing their property to be used for these installations.

Most importantly, today, there is a lost reality that the primary usage of crude oil is NOT for the generation of electricity but to manufacture derivatives and fuels, which are the ingredients of everything needed by economies and lifestyles to exist and prosper. Energy realism requires that legislators, policymakers, and media demonstrating pervasive ignorance about crude oil usage begin to understand the staggering scale of the decarbonization movement.

In fact, all electricity is only possible with parts made from oil derivatives manufactured from crude oil, occasionally generated electricity from weather-dependent wind turbines and solar panels, and continuous and uninterruptible electricity generated from coal, natural gas, nuclear, and hydroelectric power plants.

Many developing nations do not share the Western elite’s obsession with reducing emissions. Since life for most people on earth is still a battle against poverty, hunger, and disease, many countries, particularly India and much of Africa, will continue to focus on becoming richer through fossil fuels and the many products that have made richer countries have a more comfortable living lifestyle.

World leaders continue experiencing a “dangerous delusion” of a global transition to “just electricity” that they believe will eliminate the use of the crude oil that made society achieve so much in less than 200 years. Without those products made from petrochemicals manufactured from crude oil, the policymakers must be imagining no jets, ships, defense, or space programs!

Over the last 200 years, after the discovery of the products and transportation fuels that could be manufactured out of crude oil, the world populated from 1 to 8 billion.

Looking back at the history of the petroleum industry, it illustrates that the black cruddy looking crude oil was virtually useless, unless it could be manufactured (refineries) into oil derivatives that are now the basis of chemical products, such as plastics, solvents, and medications, that are essential for supporting modern lifestyles. The more than 6,000 products that are based on oil are being used for the health and well-being of humanity and the generation of electricity did not exist a few short centuries ago.

Today, we have more than 50,000 merchant ships, more than 20,000 commercial aircraft, and more than 50,000 military aircraft that use fuels manufactured from crude oil. The fuels to move the heavy-weight and long-range needs of jets moving people and products, the merchant ships for global trade flows, and the military and space programs are also dependent on what can be manufactured from crude oil.

For aircraft and ships, just like that, for the diverse options for the generation of electricity, they all utilize parts and components made from the oil derivatives manufactured from raw crude oil.

As a refresher of the limitations of wind and solar to achieve net-zero emissions, they do different things than crude oil.

> Wind and solar renewables only generate occasional electricity but cannot manufacture anything. The problem with renewable electricity from wind turbines and solar panels is that they don’t work most of the time, and thus are unreliable for “just electricity”!

> Then there is “the nameplate farce” of those renewables. There should be financial penalties for the subsidies and tax credits provided to wind and solar power plants for their inability to deliver at least 90 percent of their permitted nameplate ratings on an ANNUAL basis, like their backup competitors of coal, natural gas, and nuclear power plants that provide continuous uninterruptable electricity.

> Of the three fossil fuels, coal and natural gas are used to generate electricity, but the third, crude oil, is virtually never used to generate electricity. However, when crude oil is manufactured into petrochemicals, it is the basis for virtually all the products in our materialistic society that did not exist before the 1800’s.

From this quick refresher, conversations are needed to discuss the difference between just ELECTRICITY” from renewables and the “PRODUCTS” that are the basis of society’s materialistic world.

To reiterate and stimulate conversations on Energy Literacy education, a must viewing is this 8-minute video: Mandatory Emissions To Achieve Net-Zero Is A Fool’s Game.

This article is co-authored by Tom DeWeese.

Tom DeWeese is one of the nation’s leading advocates of private property and individual liberty. He is the National Grassroots Coordinator for CFACT, and author of the book, Sustainable, the WAR on Free Enterprise, Private Property and Individuals, and President of the American Policy Center.