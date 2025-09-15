The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
35m

I'll focus on the narrow scope of your writing here. But there's so much more to this recent event.

Those in these ivory towers are there because they've been chosen to support the current woke vibe.

Why would they choose to speak up on an issue they care nothing about? Why would they risk giving up their pampered lifestyles kept in place by those salaries?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Stephen Heins
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture