The Drax Delusion: How EU and UK Net Zero Accounting Defies Physics and Logic

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant, Sheboygan, Wisconsin

The European Union and the United Kingdom love to congratulate themselves on their progress toward Net Zero. Technocrats in Brussels and London point to falling territorial emissions and rising shares of renewable energy as proof that their green transition is working. Yet, beneath these glossy dashboard metrics lies an administrative sleight of hand so colossal it bends the laws of thermodynamics: the classification of burning imported wood pellets at the Drax power station as zero-carbon renewable energy.

Around 20,000 tonnes of wood pellets are incinerated at Drax every single day. These pellets are not locally sourced brushwood; they are manufactured from whole trees and timber residues harvested in North America, loaded onto bulk carriers, shipped across the Atlantic Ocean, unloaded at UK ports, and hauled by diesel-burning freight trains to North Yorkshire.

When these pellets enter the roaring boilers of Drax, they release more carbon dioxide per megawatt-hour generated than the station did when it burned coal. And yet, under official carbon accounting rules, that smokestack emission is officially tallied as zero.

This is not environmentalism, science, or honesty. It is a masterclass in bureaucratic regulatory accounting, exposing the structural rot at the heart of modern ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) investing and Net Zero frameworks.

The Great Carbon Accounting Trick

To understand how burning wood can be officially designated as clean energy, one must understand the foundational absurdity of international climate accounting rules. Under the framework established decades ago by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), carbon emissions from biomass combustion are counted not where the smoke exits the smokestack, but where the tree is harvested.

The logic, intended for subsistence firewood use in developing nations, was that if a new sapling eventually replaces a harvested tree, the carbon cycle balances out over time. But scale matters. When applied to an industrial behemoth like Drax—which supplies roughly 6% of the UK’s electricity—this rule becomes a loophole wide enough to drive a cargo ship through.

1. The SINK Fallacy: The UK government writes off the smokestack emissions at Drax as zero because the carbon is notionally assumed to be re-absorbed by growing forests in Canada and the Southern United States.

2. The Time Lag: Even under the most optimistic biological assumptions, a newly planted sapling takes decades to re-sequester the carbon released in a single afternoon of burning mature timber. Meanwhile, that CO2 is in the atmosphere, trapping heat at precisely the moment climate models tell us we face an acute emissions crisis.

3. The Supply Chain Footprint: The accounting completely glosses over the fossil fuels consumed during logging, pelletizing, drying, trans-Atlantic shipping, and rail transport. The industrial footprint of feeding Drax is vast, yet it is largely airbrushed out of official greenhouse gas inventories.

This is why an installation that pumps millions of tonnes of actual carbon dioxide into the atmosphere can simultaneously boast of being a pillar of green energy. It is an accounting trick that satisfies auditors while heating the planet.

The ESG Paradox: Fictional Green vs. Hard Realities

The Drax saga is the ultimate indictment of modern ESG metrics. Investment funds managing trillions of dollars pour capital into companies and infrastructure based on ESG scores that reward this very type of carbon-accounting wizardry. Drax has historically enjoyed favorable positioning in sustainable portfolios because, on paper, it produces “renewable biomass.”

This highlights a profound systemic failure: ESG rating agencies measure compliance with bureaucratic definitions rather than physical reality.

When investors rely on check-the-box sustainability metrics, they become complicit in greenwashing on an industrial scale. Billions of pounds of consumer subsidies—collected via green levies on British household electricity bills—have been funneled directly to Drax. Consumers are effectively paying a premium on their power bills to subsidize the clear-cutting of foreign forests under the comforting illusion that they are saving the planet.

Environmental groups, economists, and scientists have repeatedly pointed out the obvious. Burning wood for power is worse for the climate in the short and medium term than natural gas, and often worse than coal. Yet the regulatory architecture remains stubbornly wedded to the fiction, because admitting the truth would shatter the illusion of rapid progress in the UK and EU’s renewable energy transitions.

The Inconvenient Truth: Why the Crazy Scheme Must Stay

Here is where the reality check gets uncomfortable. Despite being built on fraudulent carbon accounting, Drax is arguably indispensable.

Modern power grids require a delicate, second-by-second balancing act between supply and demand. As the UK grid has rushed to integrate intermittent wind and solar power, it has systematically dismantled its baseload stability. Nuclear plants provide steady power but cannot easily flex up and down to match sudden drops in wind generation. Gas peaker plants help, but they are expensive to run and subject to volatile global fuel markets.

This is where Drax comes in. Beyond its sheer power generation capacity, it provides vital spinning reserve—the massive, rotating kinetic mass of heavy turbine generators that helps maintain grid frequency and stability. Without this inertia, a sudden surge in demand or a drop in wind generation risks cascading brownouts and system-wide blackouts.

The bitter irony of the Net Zero transition is this: In their haste to eliminate fossil fuels through politically palatable shortcuts, policymakers have created a grid so fragile that it relies on a carbon-intensive, subsidized wood-burning monster to keep the lights on.

Conclusion

The EU and the UK’s embrace of biomass at Drax is a monument to policy failure. It proves that when governments set arbitrary, politically driven decarbonization targets, they inevitably resort to accounting tricks rather than hard engineering solutions.

Drax is neither renewable nor sustainable, and pretending otherwise degrades the credibility of the entire climate movement. Yet, because the grid-stabilizing band-aid it provides is currently essential to prevent systemic failure, the machine keeps running.

Until policymakers possess the courage to confront the physical realities of grid stability—and replace green accounting fictions with genuine technological innovation like advanced nuclear, robust storage, and honest capacity markets—the Drax delusion will endure: burning the world to save it, one pellet at a time.