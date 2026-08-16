The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

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Rafe Champion's avatar
Rafe Champion
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Chris Huhne was the champion of wood pellets and biomass in Europe. He was the British Energy Secretary when the Drax coal burner converted to wood pellets and he advanced household biomass furnaces with the Renewable Heat Incentive Scheme, which provided payments for up to 20 years, based on the amount of heat they produced. Some homeowners found they could double the amount of heat they produced by drylng wood or other materials to feed into the boilers and generate more payments.

After he left Parliament, he became the European Chairman for a firm supplying wood pellets from the U.S.

On the corruption of these schemes, see the Irish Cash for Ash scandal, which paid more than the cost of the fuel burnt to generate the power. In Spain, the subsidies for solar feeding into the grid incentivized some people to shine diesel-powered lights onto the panels to generate power after dark.

For more on this topic see the generous free sample that Amazon allows these days in Triggerwarming on this list.

https://www.amazon.com.au/s?k=Rafe+Champion&i=stripbooks&crid=GZ66NWUYZ193&sprefix=rafe+champion%2Cstripbooks%2C262&ref=nb_sb_noss

Go on and read all the other free samples as well, especially “Growing up in Mao’s China”, my late wife’s account of the Chinese Cultural Revolution, when, instead of studying medicine, she went to a remote village to learn from the peasants. See if you can resist the temptation to buy it!

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Gene Nelson, Ph.D.'s avatar
Gene Nelson, Ph.D.
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Thank you for this incisive analysis, Stephen. The U.K. could reduce actual carbon dioxide production - and reduce other air pollution by repowering Drax with abundant native coal. In 2015, European Association for Coal and Lignite (EURACOAL) estimated that the UK has 3.56 billion tonnes of hard coal resources. It was a political decision to stop burning coal in the U.K.

While the American Nuclear Society Utility Working Group met at Amelie Island, Florida in the far northeast corner of the state, I observed the constant stream of logging trucks bringing huge logs to the nearby wood pellet chipper before being dried and sent via bulk cargo ships overseas to Drax.

This "Rube Goldberg" approach is a monument to a lack of criticasl thinking skills - and the power of paying off the appropriate decision makers.

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