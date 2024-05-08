View in browser

DAVID BLACKMON

MAY 8

∙

PAID

READ IN APP

Subscribed

I have all manner of stupid crap flowing into my email inbox every day, most of it from communications agents hoping

I will read their pitch and write about it on one platform or another. Far and away, the dumbest and most pernicious stuff comes from consultants working for the leftwing climate alarm conflict groups.

Share

Consider this the first installment of what I plan to turn into a weekly feature here at Campaign Update. Assuming it doesn’t just completely slip my mind as so many other things do each week, I will try to remember to share one of these ridiculous things with you each Wednesday from now on.

So, our inaugural Dumbest Read of the Week comes to us courtesy of [checks notes] one Eden Alem, who I’m sure is a perfectly nice person working for a conflict group that calls itself “Climate Power.” Just for grins, I decided to go check out the outfit’s home page, and the first thing I get is this irritating damn pop-up ad promoting the Biden “clean energy plan”:

So, right off the bat we get the essence of any leftist conflict group, which is promoting and perpetuating conflicts that need not exist for the sole real purpose raising money from gullible people.

Way to go, Eden! You rock!

Next, let’s go take a look and see who is on this group’s National Board of Advisors!

Oh, hey, it’s exactly who you would expect to see there, with representatives from the DNC, Sierra Club, the Green Bank, a ‘Black Girl Activist,’ a guy from a communications firm, and the President of something called We Don’t Have Time.

No, we certainly don’t have time for this crap, do we? Yet here we are.

So that gives you a great sense of exactly who is behind this inaugural Dumbest Read of the Week. Again, it’s exactly who you would expect.

Oh, and here’s a picture of Ms. Alem:

Again, I’m sure she is a perfectly nice, if absurdly misguided, person.

Ok, so, the stage having now been thus set, here, friends, is the Dumbest Read of the Week:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

DATE: May 8, 2024

CONTACT: Eden Alem, eden@climatepower.us

Big Oil Has Been Signing Checks For Trump’s Legal Bills; Now They Have Handwritten Orders For His Day One Dictatorship

Washington, D.C. – Trump’s Big Oil backers aren’t just hoping for a new set of executive orders from Donald Trump; they’re actually writing them ahead of time to be used minutes after the start of his Day One dictatorship. Big fossil fuel companies are terrified that Trump is busy sitting in a courtroom every day—instead of thinking about their giveaway wishlist. So they’re spending big to keep him out of jail—recognizing that he has the power to keep making them rich. Just days ago, new evidence emerged that Big Oil was funding Trump’s legal defense to the tune of $6.4 million, and now we know exactly how they plan to get an immediate return on that investment. Climate Power senior advisor for oil and gas Alex Witt released the following:

“Trump promised to be a day one dictator, and his Big Oil backers are paying a fortune to keep him out of jail. They want a massive payout minutes after he becomes president. Big Oil knows that if he becomes president again, Trump will sign executive orders that will make them even richer by letting them spew more pollution into the air we breathe and more chemicals into the water we drink. He gave them massive giveaways during his first presidency, and now they’re underwriting a sequel.

Big Oil is already planning a flurry of activity to get more payouts at the expense of the American people:

“Oil industry lawyers, left without a clear idea of who might be steering Trump’s energy policy in a second administration, have decided to fill the breach. Industry representatives have already prepared some executive orders for Trump to sign if he reaches the White House, said Stephen Brown, director of energy consulting firm RBJ Strategies and a former refining industry lobbyist.”

“You’ll see a lot of Biden regulations that have come out in the past six months checked one way or another,” Brown said in an interview. “It’s going to be like shooting fish in the barrel — there's just so much to go after.”

“Supportive industries are going to have to prop up a second Trump administration with expertise,” said the person, who was granted anonymity to discuss confidential planning. “We’re going to have to write exactly what we want, actually spoon feeding the administration. There’s 27-page drafts moving around Washington.”

###

I. Can’t. Even.

That is all.