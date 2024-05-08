Skip to content

Wednesday, May 8, 2024

The world's most viewed site on global warming and climate change

Home

2024

May

8

The Economic Impact of Proposed Wind Turbines on Long Beach Island, NJ’s Tourism

INTERMITTENT WIND AND SOLAR

The Economic Impact of Proposed Wind Turbines on Long Beach Island, NJ’s Tourism

59 mins ago

Charles Rotter

5 Comments

The picturesque shores of Long Beach Island (LBI) in New Jersey could soon face an unexpected challenge, according to a recent report prepared by Tourism Economics for Long Beach Township. The proposal by Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind, LLC to install wind turbines spanning over 100,000 acres of ocean off the coast is projected to have significant economic repercussions due to its potential to deter tourists.

Visual Disamenities and Tourism Decline

The report highlights the adverse effects of visible wind turbines on tourism, a crucial component of the local economy. Citing studies and employing economic modeling, the findings suggest a stark decrease in tourism, estimating a 25% reduction in visitors to LBI municipalities. This equates to a substantial loss of approximately 835,000 visitors annually, drawn from a 2022 baseline where LBI municipalities welcomed 3.3 million visitors who contributed $1.8 billion in visitor spending.

“Each year, Tourism Economics analyzes the impacts of the New Jersey visitor economy on behalf of VisitNJ. Based on Tourism Economics’ latest report, ‘The New Jersey Visitor Economy 2022’, Ocean County welcomed 10.3 million visitors and $5.4 billion in total visitor spending in 2022.” https://www.pashmanstein.com/assets/htmldocuments/TE%20-%20Wind%20Turbine%20Visitation%20EI%20Report%20Final%2003-26-2024.pdf

Economic Ramifications

This decline in tourism is expected to have a ripple effect through various sectors of the local economy. The report details a projected $450.2 million direct loss in visitor spending, which would lead to a total economic downturn of $668.2 million in Ocean County. This figure encapsulates not only direct losses but also indirect impacts (like purchases from local suppliers) and induced impacts (additional consumption generated by incomes linked to tourism).

“The $450.2 million in reduced visitor spending will generate $668.2 million in total economic losses throughout Ocean County. This total economic loss will include approximately 6,700 total lost jobs and $47.6 million in reduced state and local tax revenues.” https://www.pashmanstein.com/assets/htmldocuments/TE%20-%20Wind%20Turbine%20Visitation%20EI%20Report%20Final%2003-26-2024.pdf

Employment and Income Impact

The economic contraction is projected to lead to substantial job losses, with an estimated 6,700 jobs affected. This includes direct, indirect, and induced job losses across various industries, significantly impacting local livelihoods. The associated labor income is also expected to decrease by around $169.5 million.

Fiscal Impacts

The fiscal health of both state and local governments will likely suffer as well. The report forecasts a decline in tax revenues totaling $145.3 million, encompassing federal, state, and local taxes. This includes $80.3 million in reduced state and local tax revenues, severely affecting the financial capabilities of these governments to provide public services.

“The proposed wind turbines will generate an estimated $80.3 million in reduced state and local tax revenues.” https://www.pashmanstein.com/assets/htmldocuments/TE%20-%20Wind%20Turbine%20Visitation%20EI%20Report%20Final%2003-26-2024.pdf

Conclusion

The proposed wind turbine projects, pose a considerable threat to the economic vitality of Long Beach Island and surrounding areas. The loss of tourism, coupled with downward economic spirals in business activities, job markets, and tax revenues, paints a challenging picture for local stakeholders. Decision-makers are now faced with the critical task of weighing these potential economic impacts against the any imagined environmental benefits of renewable energy projects like offshore wind turbines.

The comprehensive analysis provided by Tourism Economics underscores the need for an approach that considers the economic realities of such significant infrastructural developments.