The Energy Absurdity of the Week: The G7 Gives us a 3 For 1 Event!

DAVID BLACKMON

MAY 01, 2024

It is no ordinary feat when a single entity provides not one, not two, but three glorious energy absurdities in a single announcement. But then, the increasingly feckless G7 is no ordinary entity. It is an organization whose capacity for absurdity has grown exponentially in recent years as it buys increasingly into the climate alarm hysteria that is enveloping and destroying Western civilization.

Euractive reported Tuesday that G7 ministers meeting in Turin, Italy announced an agreement on three measures whose impacts will do incalculable damage to the economies and energy security in the Western world in the coming years.

The first and most destructive element of the announced agreement is a deal to eliminate the use of coal-fired power plants by 2035, just 11 years from now. Given that it coincides with a rate of explosive growth in power demand never before seen in human history, this deal is not only stupid: It’s a literal death wish.

But of course, as with all hyped announcements like this one, Euractive notes there is a catch, which is that the fine print of the language focuses on so-called “unabated” coal plants, which the group defines as plants that do not utilize carbon capture and storage to eliminate CO2 emissions.

The utterly absurd part of that is that there is no such thing as a fully-abated coal-fired power plant in existence today. As I pointed out in a story on Monday, the concept of CCS has been attempted in conjunction with 5 coal plants in the US in recent years and failed every time. Thus, what is no doubt intended as a means of mitigating the damage to energy security to the US and Japanese economies relies on an unproven technology that may or may not work out across the next decade.

It’s a recipe for deadly disaster, and everyone knows it.

The second piece of this basket of absurdities is a commitment to boost energy storage - i.e., battery backup for unreliable wind and solar - from the currently installed 230 GW to 1500 GW across the same time frame. That would be great were it not for the fact that the batteries currently in use have a 3 hour cycle time, which does nobody any good in a real weather emergency.

There is also the fact that energy from battery storage does not dispatch as forcefully as real baseload generation like coal, natural gas, and nuclear provides, meaning you have to install much more GW of it to provide the same benefit to a grid. This of course, only serves to raise prices for ratepayers.

Finally, there’s the fact that such a huge increase in storage will be used by climate religion zealots to justify piling more and more wind and solar onto grids that have already become unstable and unmanageable. Again, this is a recipe for a deadly disaster.

The third ingredient in the G7’s recipe of absurdity is the establishment of a “water coalition” that will facilitate “cross-boundary water sharing” and other bureaucratic nonsense jargon. While perhaps not a recipe for disaster on the scale of the other two ingredients, this will no doubt be used by the globalists who infest western governments to hasten the destruction of national sovereignty.

Remember: The ultimate goal of the climate alarm religion is the destruction of national sovereignty, render the West subservient to China, and establishment of global socialist/communist governance. This G7 deal is designed to hasten that outcome.

That is all.