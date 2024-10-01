It seems that way because it does.

DAVID BLACKMON

OCT 1

∙

PAID

READ IN APP

Subscribed

If it seems to you that the alarmist narratives surrounding climate change seem to now be woven into every story you read and every TV show and movie you watch, it’s only because they do. The reason these narratives are so ubiquitous is because a well-organized group of leftwing billionaires is spending billions making sure you have fewer and fewer places to hide from the doomsday narratives.

Share

Rachel White, President of Guardian.org and executive vice president of philanthropy and business development at Guardian US, recently proudly wrote about her media platform’s eager acceptance of $14 million over the last 10 years from billionaire-funded “private foundations” to fund its “reporting” on the climate alarmist cause. She was writing at climateblueprint.org, a clearing house for propaganda targeting journalists interested in weaving the climate narrative into their stories.

On one of that website’s pages, a story titled “Climate Belongs on Every Beat” urges media outlets to train their “journalists” to weave climate alarmist messaging into every story they write. The author of this story, Andrew McCormick, is currently the executive director of Covering Climate Now, and boasts that his work has appeared in The New York Times, The Atlantic, The Guardian, The Nation and the Columbia Journalism Review. What a surprise, right? Surely, a billionaire funded mini-series hosted by Netflix cannot be far away in his future!

Here’s an excerpt of Mr. McCormick’s sage advice:

[A]t Covering Climate Now, we continue to hear from journalists in our community that the climate beat feels “lonely.” For climate journalists working in newsrooms, it’s all too common to be siloed away from other beats and sections, including ones intrinsic to the climate story, like politics and business. A story on this scale deserves more. More reporting overall, certainly, but also more creativity, a break from newsroom convention. To tell this story in a way that reaches audiences, enough so they understand both the urgency of the threat and the need — and hope — for solutions, we must make climate change a story for every beat. What this might look like will differ, of course, among newsrooms and independent journalists and in various media environments, but we can find inspiration in the work of colleagues: 1. Involve everyone. At Maine Public, journalists leased an electric car; over the course of a year, nearly everyone on staff took a turn driving “Pearl” out to a different Maine county to report a climate story. Meanwhile, at France’s Le Monde, climate journalists launched a newsroom-wide training module that brought hundreds of their colleagues up to speed on climate basics; they followed that up with a country-wide reporting initiative in which all journalists, no matter their beat or experience, were invited to participate. “The idea is to make journalists working on climate the cool kids of the newsroom,” a Le Monde journalist explained to CCNow. “If you work [here] and you want to be associated with interesting projects … covering climate change is how you do it.” 2. Be a resource. At NPR, climate desk leads crafted a simple climate change explainer for their coworkers, with factoids easy to integrate into any reporting. Climate journalists can help other journalists, including within freelance networks, find their bearings in the story by sharing expertise and recommending plain language to explain complex climate topics. There is also a growing cadre of organizations helping journalists get a jump on the climate beat and connect with one another, like Climate Central, The Uproot Project, the Solutions Journalism Network and CCNow.

[End]

If it surprises you that this climate propagandist funded by leftwing billionaires and their “private foundations” cites NPR as an example of a media outlet proudly spreading the alarmist narratives, you really haven’t been paying enough attention.

If you access the “About the Project” page of this website, you find out who these billionaires and their “private foundations” are. There, you will find one of its organizing benefactors identified as the Solutions Journalism Network.

Thomas Gallatin, writing at the Patriot Post, reveals that “Solutions Journalism Network is funded by the likes of the for-profit Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, the Ford Foundation, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and the Hewlett Foundation.”

Oh.

So, the bottom line here is that these leftist billionaires and their “private foundations” are pumping millions and millions of dollars into the media, keeping cooperating platforms afloat so long as they weave their preferred climate alarm narratives into literally every story they publish.

Now you know why this stuff seems to intrude into every story, TV show, and movie you take in. It is not your imagination. It’s all about the money.

[Thanks to podcasting partner Tammy Nemeth for linking me to these stories.]

That is all.