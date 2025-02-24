The Energy Literacy Revolution: How Ronald Stein is Instigating Smarter Conversations

by WILLIAM JONES / ⠀NEWS / FEBRUARY 20, 2025

Pulitzer-nominated author Ronald Stein stimulates conversations to enhance everyone’s energy literacy.

Two decades after the term microplastics was first coined, scientists and environmental advocates are sounding the alarm on the urgent need for global action. The continued use of their by-products has led to a great accumulation of waste in the environment, with devastating consequences for marine life, human health, and ecosystems.

Microplastics infiltrate the ocean through multiple pathways and are ingested by fish, birds, and marine mammals, which leads to suffocation, starvation, and genetic alterations. These same particles make their way into human bodies, absorbed through the skin, inhaled through the air, and consumed via contaminated food and water. Disturbingly, scientists have even detected microplastics in human organs and newborn placentas.

The broader context of the plastic crisis is equally dire. The UN Environment Programme(UNEP) reports that over 430 million tons of plastic are produced annually, with two-thirds discarded after just one use. The report also shows that 11 million metric tons of plastic enter the ocean each year, and, if this trajectory continues, plastic waste will triple by 2060, choking marine environments and threatening biodiversity.

Ronald Stein, P.E., a Pulitzer Prize-nominated author, energy policy advisor, and the one who established PTS Advance, has researched, written about, and spoke on various topics related to environmental and social costs and their relation to green energy. His insights enlighten others to rethink several interrelated themes of energy.

He observes that apart from its penetration into the marine and human ecosystems, plastic is also an energy-intensive product. Manufacturing virgin PET plastic that is used in packaging requires a lot of energy. Given that plastic production is set to triple in the coming decades, this also means a massive increase in the consumption of energy.

Interestingly, emerging technologies suggest that microplastics might not just be a waste problem but an energy opportunity. Researchers have demonstrated that heating a mix of microplastics and microalgae to 300°C can decompose organic matter into carbon-rich materials. This breakthrough suggests a potential dual benefit of removing harmful microplastics from oceans while repurposing them as an energy source.

Different recycling methods, however, come with their own energy costs and environmental trade-offs. Pyrolysis, for example, produces emissions, though these often come from byproducts rather than the core process. The challenge remains in balancing environmental impact with energy efficiency to create truly sustainable plastic solutions. Recognizing this, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) even allocated $13.4 million to develop next-generation plastic recycling technologies to reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions from single-use plastics.

While the world works on transitioning to renewable energy, one has to understand the indispensable role of the one component that compounds 98% of plastic produced: petrochemicals. Ronald points out that energy policies, such as banning plastics completely, result in global disparities. These energy policies don’t just affect corporations; they can also lead to homelessness, hunger, and economic insecurity. The challenge, therefore, is not just to eliminate plastics but to rethink their lifecycle, production, and disposal.

According to him, petrochemicals can power more than just fuel pumps. They are the building blocks of many products, from medical equipment and telecommunications to heating, transportation, and everyday household appliances. Even renewable energy infrastructure—wind turbines, solar panels, and EV batteries—relies on petrochemical-based materials for production.

“One thing I wish people would speak about more, even if it seems initially obvious,” says Ronald, “is this: while wind turbines and solar panels might provide electricity, they’re incapable of making plastics. Plastics come from petrochemicals.”

Electricity came about AFTER the discovery of oil. ALL six methods for the generation of electricity from hydro, coal, natural gas, nuclear, wind, and solar are built with the products, components, and equipment that are made from the oil derivatives manufactured from crude oil. Without oil, there would be no electricity!

Everything that requires electricity to function, including iPhones, computers, data centers, and X-ray machines, is made with petrochemicals derived from crude oil. Without fossil fuels, there would be nothing that would need electricity; and understanding this is of utmost importance.

That is why Ronald strongly emphasizes that energy literacy is more critical than ever. His mission is clear: to bridge the gap between idealism and realism in energy policy. He emphasizes the need to identify the plastics we still need and improve recycling infrastructure. His books, including the 2021 Pulitzer Prize-nominated book “Clean” Energy Exploitations, Just GREEN Electricity, and Energy Made Easy, provide a balanced perspective on the same issue.

Through his weekly op-eds and public speaking engagements, Ronald continues to challenge assumptions, provoke discussions, and advocate for energy policies that balance sustainability with practicality. “Change begins with awareness,” Ronald concludes. And with every article, every book, and every public appearance, he is doing just that—one conversation at a time.