The Erosion of Civil Discourse: A Lament for Lost Unity in American Politics

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant

In this tumultuous era of American politics, circa 2025, we find ourselves ensnared in a vortex of unrelenting division. The airwaves and social media feeds are saturated with vitriolic screaming, petty name-calling, and a profound sense of disunion that threatens the very fabric of our democracy. It’s a horrifying spectacle that leaves many of us yearning for the days when political discourse was marked by civility and respect, even in disagreement.

While neither side is blameless—the Republican Party has certainly contributed its share of inflammatory rhetoric and polarizing tactics—the Democratic Party appears to be veering dangerously close to dismissing a the foundational principle of freedom of speech and open debate, often in the name of protecting the right of political hate speech or adding to misinformation. The assassination of Charlie Kirk being a recent example.

What has become of fairness? Think the Lincoln Douglas Debates, before the vast bloodshed of the Civil War. In the heat of electoral battles and policy debates, we’ve abandoned the notion that opponents deserve a level playing field. Charge and counter-charge fly without evidence, and victories are pursued at any cost, eroding the trust that once underpinned our system. Good sportsmanship, that noble art of conceding gracefully and celebrating shared values over partisan wins, has been supplanted by gloating triumphs and sore-loser denials.

Remember when politicians could shake hands after a hard-fought debate, acknowledging the humanity in their rivals? Today, such gestures feel like relics from a bygone age, replaced by endless cycles of retribution and one-upmanship.

And open debate—the lifeblood of a free society—where has it gone? Instead of robust exchanges of ideas, we witness echo chambers amplified by algorithms, here dissenting voices are silenced, shadow-banned, or labeled threats. The Democrats, in their zeal to curate “safe spaces” and regulate online risk undermining the First Amendment’s promise that all ideas, even uncomfortable ones, deserve a hearing.

This isn’t to absolve Republicans of their own hypocrisies—after all, they’ve been quick to decry censorship when it suits them while pushing restrictive measures. But the broader trend is alarming: a slide toward authoritarian impulses disguised as progress, where debate is stifled in favor of ideological purity.

This state of affairs isn’t inevitable; it’s a choice we’ve collectively made through apathy, outrage addiction, social media and prioritizing power over principle. To reclaim our political soul, we must revive the spirit of fair play—debating ideas on their merits, respecting free expression even when it offends, and remembering that unity doesn’t mean uniformity.

Only then can we move beyond this horrifying discord toward a politics worthy of our nation’s ideals. Let’s hope it’s not too late.