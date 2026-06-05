The ESG Reckoning: Between “Greenwashing”, Good Economics and Reliable Supply of Data

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant

In the past year, financial markets have undergone a profound correction regarding ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) initiatives. Driven by revelations of greenwashing—where companies exaggerate sustainability claims—and inconsistent reporting metrics, the market has entered a phase of “ESG fatigue.” While ESG assets under management remained substantial (approx. $3.16 trillion globally as of Q1 2025), outflows have signaled a sharp reevaluation of the hype surrounding ESG, including the fact the results of all ESG can’t be measured or verified. How can anything be traded without an accounting protocol.

However, the current retreat—most notably the SEC’s move to rescind climate-reporting rules—is not merely an ideological victory for “energy sanity.” It is also a point of intense debate. While critics rightfully decry the “ESG theater” that has plagued the industry, institutional investors remain caught in a tug-of-war between the desire to shed performative bureaucracy and the fiduciary need to quantify long-term systemic risks.

The Case Against “ESG Theater”

The past 18 months have validated the concerns of those who viewed ESG as a vehicle for ideological overreach. Regulators have ramped up efforts to curb greenwashing, treating sustainability claims with the same scrutiny as financial reporting. The EU’s stringent new guidelines and the US SEC’s enforcement actions against funds like WisdomTree have forced a reckoning.

The Rebranding Exodus: By early 2025, over 335 European funds had altered their ESG-related terms; 116 dropped “ESG” entirely, and over 90 removed “sustainable.”

Litigation Surge: Over 2,700 ESG-related lawsuits were filed globally by early 2025, double the 2020 figure, as investors and regulators began to treat misleading environmental claims as material financial misstatements.

Performance Reality: With $28 billion+ in outflows over the last two years, the market has signaled a rejection of funds that sacrifice economic and accounting fundamentals for ideological alignment. The data suggests that for many, “ESG” has become synonymous with higher costs and lower returns.

The Counter-Argument: Risk Management vs. Ideology

While the pushback against “ESG theater” is robust, a growing contingent of risk analysts and institutional investors argues that rescinding reporting rules misses the fundamental point: Climate and governance risks are increasingly material to the bottom line.

Proponents of standardized reporting argue that the greenwashing scandals were not failures of disclosure but failures of consistency. They contend that:

1 Fiduciary Duty: Understanding long-term risks—such as supply-chain disruptions, exposure to carbon pricing, or the physical reliability of energy infrastructure—is a core duty of asset managers. Without standardized reporting, investors are flying blind.

2 The Data Gap: The “fatigue” we see today is precisely because the old system relied on vague marketing rather than hard data. A move toward mandatory, verified disclosures—even if it represents a burden—is seen by many as the only way to kill “ESG theater” once and for all.

3 Global Reality: As the US retreats from these mandates, the EU’s CSRD and other global frameworks remain in force. American multinational firms will likely continue to report this data to remain competitive in global markets, rendering the domestic rollback a potential hurdle for competitive alignment rather than a total liberation from compliance.

Toward a Synthesis: “Energy Sanity” and Verified Data

The tension in the market today reflects a shift toward what many call “energy humanism.” Investors are no longer rewarding firms for making vague, aspirational “Net-Zero” pledges. Instead, they are prioritizing operational resilience, profitability, and infrastructure that delivers reliability—such as small modular reactors (SMRs) and diversified energy portfolios.

The market has matured. It is rejecting the performative “theatrical” aspect of ESG that relied on subsidies and intermittent renewables to paint a rosy picture. The demand for transparent, verifiable data—the “G” in ESG—remains the least reliable measurement for institutional capital.

As we look toward the remainder of 2026, the question is not whether ESG will survive, but whether the market can successfully separate the ideology of activism from the science of risk management. Companies that can provide abundant, reliable energy while offering clear, audited data on their operations are those most likely to capture the next wave of serious, long-term capital.