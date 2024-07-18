Federal government’s emission-reduction plan will cost

Canadian workers $6,700 annually by 2030—while failing

to meet government’s emission-reduction target

July 18, 2024

For Immediate Release

VANCOUVER—The federal government’s plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions

will impose significant costs on Canadians—while also failing to meet the

government’s own emission-reduction target, finds a new study published today by

the Fraser Institute, an independent, non-partisan Canadian public policy think-tank.

“The government’s plan will significantly hurt Canada’s economy and cost workers

money and jobs,” said Ross McKitrick, professor of economics at the University of

Guelph, senior fellow at the Fraser Institute and author of The Economic Impact and

GHG Effects of the Federal Government’s Emissions Reduction Plan through

2030.

The government wants to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions to 40 per cent

below 2005 levels by 2030. To meet this target, the government has enacted a series

of policies including the federal carbon tax, clean fuel standards and various other

GHG-related regulations such as energy efficiency requirements for buildings,

fertilizer restrictions on farms, and electric vehicle mandates.

The study finds that these combined policies will only reduce GHG emissions by an

estimated 57 per cent of the government’s 2030 emission-reduction target.

And crucially, by 2030 these policies will:

• reduce Canada’s GDP by 6.2 per cent

• cost $6,700 per worker annually

• reduce employment in Canada by 164,000 jobs

“This poorly-designed plan, which will worsen the current downward trends in

productivity and income, will reduce emissions but at a cost many times higher than

the government’s estimated benefits,” McKitrick said.

(30)

MEDIA CONTACT:

Ross McKitrick, Senior Fellow, Fraser Institute

To arrange media interviews or for more information, please contact:

Bryn Weese, Director of Communications, 604-688-0221 ext. 589,

bryn.weese@fraserinstitute.org

Follow the Fraser Institute on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

The Fraser Institute is an independent Canadian public policy research and educational

organization with offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, and Montreal and ties to a global

network of think-tanks in 87 countries. Its mission is to improve the quality of life for Canadians,

their families and future generations by studying, measuring and broadly communicating the

effects of government policies, entrepreneurship and choice on their well-being. To protect the

Institute’s independence, it does not accept grants