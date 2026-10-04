The Graceful Poet
APR 4, 2023
The Graceful Poet
1
As I think about
my American heroes
still living in my mind,
I can’t help thinking about
recently deceased poet
W. S. Merwin,
Pulitzer Prize winner
U.S. Poet Laureate.
2
On May 10, 2013,
I had the good fortune
joining young NYC friends
at 92nd Street Y poetic banquet.
3
We listened
a great poet love out-loud
poetry, humanist, and art.
Unsurprisingly, he talked
brilliantly
the length and breadth
of last millenniums years
4
He read a few poems
(from memory)
he was gracefully
going blind.
5
“Now all my teachers
are dead except silence.”
Steve Heins
The Word Merchant certainly composes memorable poems about other great people. We will help promote his writing with our audiences around the world. Thanks.