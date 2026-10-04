The Graceful Poet

STEPHEN HEINS

APR 4, 2023

The Graceful Poet

1

As I think about

my American heroes

still living in my mind,

I can’t help thinking about

recently deceased poet

W. S. Merwin,

Pulitzer Prize winner

U.S. Poet Laureate.

2

On May 10, 2013,

I had the good fortune

joining young NYC friends

at 92nd Street Y poetic banquet.

3

We listened

a great poet love out-loud

poetry, humanist, and art.

Unsurprisingly, he talked

brilliantly

the length and breadth

of last millenniums years

4

He read a few poems

(from memory)

he was gracefully

going blind.

5

“Now all my teachers

are dead except silence.”

Steve Heins