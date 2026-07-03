The Granite Testament: On Gutzon Borglum, Mount Rushmore, and the Measure of a Life

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant

When I look back at the architects of our American story, my mind inevitably drifts to the Black Hills of South Dakota. There, carved into the very bones of the continent, sits Mount Rushmore. It is more than just a monument; it is a manifestation of audacity. And behind that granite face, there was the man who dared to drag it from the stone: Gutzon Borglum.

My first memory of it was in 1956. My family and I were driving from Gillett, WI, to Denver, CO, to visit my mother’s family. Decked out in a sleek new blue Studebaker, we stopped at Mount Rushmore, and this 12-year-old, blue-eyed boy was stunned.

Since then, I have often spoken of my own “Mount Rushmore”—those poets like Whitman, Dickinson, Frost, and Yeats whose words have built the library of my soul. But I know that I owe a debt to the original Mount Rushmore, and to the man who envisioned it. To understand why I find such resonance in Borglum’s work, you have to understand the scale of it, in a 12-year-old boy’s eyes.

The Vision of a Giant

We live in an age of the ephemeral. We measure our accomplishments in digital impressions, in fleeting cycles, in things that vanish as quickly as they appear. But Borglum? He operated on a geologic timeline. He did not ask what the next week would be; he asked what would endure for the next ten thousand years.

When he looked at the peaks of the Black Hills, he did not see rock. He saw the potential for a testament to human governance, carved into the eternal. He understood that a nation is defined by its ideals, and he sought to give them weight that could not be ignored.

The sheer, terrifying audacity of taking a mountain—a massive, ancient entity—and sculpting it into the likenesses of Washington, Jefferson, Roosevelt, and Lincoln defies modern sensibilities. It was a project born of pure, unadulterated vision.

But vision without the grit to execute it is merely a daydream. That is where Borglum truly earns my deepest respect.

An Echo of “Energy Humanism”

As I have spent these years in Sheboygan, refining my thoughts on “Energy Humanism,” I find myself returning to the image of those faces in the rock. In my writing, I often advocate for power density—the idea that we need energy sources that can accomplish great things with a concentrated, reliable punch. Mount Rushmore is, in its own way, the ultimate statement on power density. It is the focused application of human ambition, fueled by grit, resulting in a permanent enhancement of our historical landscape.

Borglum’s work reminds us that human agency matters. We are not merely observers of the natural world; we are its stewards and its storytellers. When we apply ourselves with vision and persistence, we can leave a mark that justifies our time here. We can reach into the raw, unformed chaos of the world and carve out something that reflects our best aspirations.

The Crucible of Persistence

Persistence is a word we throw around easily, but it is rarely tested as Borglum tested his own. He was a man of infinite persistence. Think of the logistics alone: the drilling, the blasting, the precarious scaffolding, the constant battle against the elements, and the unending struggle to secure funding and public support. He was a man who spent his life wrestling with stone and funding, doing so with the conviction of a prophet.

Borglum certainly knew that progress is not a straight line. It is a series of hard-won battles against friction, apathy, and the sheer physical resistance of the world. He worked in a fundamentally unforgiving medium. If you miscalculate in poetry, you can edit. If you miscalculate in granite, the mistake is etched into the landscape for millennia.

There is a profound humility in that kind of labor. It is a “sedentary wandering,” as I like to call my own intellectual journey through my library, but translated into physical action. It is the work of a man who understands that anything worth doing is going to be difficult, dangerous, and likely to exhaust every ounce of energy you have to give.

The Weight of Legacy

It is rare to find a person who can hold the weight of a vision like that, and yet, I see that same spirit in the people I admire today. Whether it is a leader fighting for an energy policy that ensures our future prosperity or a poet laboring over a stanza to capture a singular, fleeting truth, it is that same Borglum-esque persistence that carries us forward.

We need more of this. We need to stop settling for the easy, the quick, and the replaceable. We need to look at our own “mountains”—our personal projects, societal challenges, and intellectual pursuits—and believe they are worth the monumental effort required to shape them.

Borglum left us a monument that forces us to look up. It forces us to acknowledge the giants who came before us and the scale of the civilization they built. But more than that, it stands as a challenge. It asks us: What are you building? What are you willing to persist for? What will you leave behind when the stone has weathered and the seasons have turned?

I am an old man now, living in a house full of books, looking out at the vast, gray expanse of Lake Michigan. I know that my time is finite. But I also know that through the act of writing, we participate in that same, ancient drive to endure. Just as I have curated my own “Mount Rushmore” of poets, I am now carving my own thoughts into the collective memory, hoping that they might provide a sense of direction, or at least a sense of awe, for those who come after us.

So, to Gutzon Borglum: I salute your vision. I honor your persistence. You taught us that the impossible is simply a challenge that hasn’t yet been met with enough willpower. And to put faces on that mountain: thank you for reminding us of the standard to which we must aspire. May we all be as bold as you, and as enduring, in our own corners of this world.

Ultimately, Borglum died eight months before Mount Rushmore was completed. He taught us one last eternal lesson: Great legacies outlive us.