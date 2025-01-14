FINANCE

The Great Retreat: A Eulogy for the Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative

Charles Rotter

Ladies and gentlemen, gather round for a moment of silence—or perhaps a loud guffaw—for the untimely suspension of the Net Zero Asset Managers (NZAM) initiative. Once the darling of “woke capitalism” and self-proclaimed savior of the planet, this alliance of investment giants has decided to fold its tent, apparently under the weight of its own contradictions and a little nudge from reality.

An alliance of investment giants-turned-self-styled climate change crusaders looks to be in tatters after it suspended its activities on Monday amid a backlash against “woke” capitalism. The Net Zero Asset Managers (NZAM) initiative was rocked last week by the exit of BlackRock, the world’s biggest investor, as The Post exclusively reported. https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/other/climate-group-net-zero-asset-managers-suspends-activities-days-after-blackrock-quits/ar-BB1ro5bQ?ocid=msedgntp&pc=U531&cvid=bf7c5905139e48f18d996522bfb69b44&ei=10

NZAM was touted as a coalition of climate-conscious asset managers promising to steer trillions of dollars into sustainable investments. It had all the buzzwords: net zero, decarbonization, stakeholder capitalism. But as we now see, when rhetoric meets resistance, even the mightiest of “green” alliances can crumble.

BlackRock’s Dramatic Exit

Larry Fink’s BlackRock, managing a modest $11.5 trillion, was the largest player in NZAM. But last week, BlackRock bolted, citing “confusion” over the initiative’s goals and the growing heat from legal and political scrutiny​. Confusion? For a group that allegedly led the charge on climate finance, confusion is an odd defense.

But let’s not kid ourselves. The real story here isn’t confusion; it’s the political backlash. Republican lawmakers had been turning up the heat, questioning NZAM’s anti-fossil fuel stance and labeling it as a threat to free-market principles. For a firm like BlackRock, whose fiduciary duty is to maximize returns, the last thing it needed was to be dragged into a legal and political firestorm​.

The Woke Facade Collapses

This retreat is about more than one firm’s exit. NZAM’s decision to suspend activities is a tacit admission that its grand vision of global decarbonization through financial engineering was built on a house of cards. It turns out that arm-twisting investors into abandoning fossil fuels—still the lifeblood of modern economies—isn’t as easy as issuing a press release.

What NZAM and its allies failed to grasp is that most of the world isn’t ready to trade reliable energy sources for expensive “green” dreams. They didn’t count on a backlash from those who actually like to keep the lights on without bankrupting their economies.

“Woke Capitalism” Meets Reality

This debacle also lays bare the hollowness of so-called woke capitalism. For all the chest-beating about saving the planet, NZAM and its members were quick to run for the exits when the going got tough. They’ve proven that their commitment to climate goals was conditional, a mere marketing gimmick rather than a principled stand.

This is a classic case of virtue signaling gone awry. Companies like BlackRock were happy to bask in the glow of green virtue as long as it was profitable—or, at least, painless. But when real-world pressures mounted, from legal inquiries to political challenges, those lofty ideals were quickly jettisoned.

The Broader Implications: A Lesson in Overreach

NZAM’s suspension underscores the dangers of pushing aggressive, top-down policies without a clear understanding of economic realities or public sentiment.

The truth is, the world runs on fossil fuels, and no amount of corporate virtue signaling can change that overnight. Initiatives like NZAM ignore the complexities of global energy needs and the fact that renewables, aren’t ready to replace hydrocarbons on a large scale.

Even more damning is how NZAM’s failure exposes the elitist arrogance of the climate crusade. These financial titans thought they could dictate policy from their boardrooms, ignoring the voices of everyday citizens and lawmakers. That hubris has now come back to bite them.

A Final Thought: The Emperor Has No Clothes

The suspension of NZAM is more than just a setback for one initiative—it’s a symbolic defeat for the entire ideology of climate authoritarianism. It’s a reminder that policies based on coercion and moral grandstanding are bound to fail when confronted with economic and political realities.

So, let us raise a toast to NZAM, not in mourning but in mockery. Its collapse is a victory for common sense and a warning to all who would attempt to impose utopian visions on a world that isn’t interested. May its demise serve as a lesson to the climate cartel: the road to net zero is paved with good intentions—and bankrupt ideologies