In order to finally dispel the grotesque myth that business lobbying is well financed, here is a clearer, more organized breakdown of the Green Money Machine’s financial figures . I’ve grouped the data into key categories for environmental/conservation NGOs and related philanthropy, with specific examples, broader sector estimates, and totals where possible. All figures refer to 2024 (or the most recent fiscal year reported in 2024 data), based on the original statements.

1. Specific Major Environmental/Conservation NGOs (Examples)

These are direct revenue figures for prominent groups:

• The Nature Conservancy (TNC): $1.8 billion in total support and revenue (up 19% from the prior year; includes private contributions, government grants, investment returns, land sales/gifts, etc.).

• Environmental Defense Fund (EDF): $312.9 million in total revenue (with 67% from contributions and memberships).

Subtotal for these two major NGOs: Approximately $2.113 billion.

2. Broader Sector-Level Estimates

These capture wider aggregates for conservation and climate-focused nonprofits:

• Conservation groups overall: $11.3 billion in contributions + $16.6 billion in total revenue generated last year (note: this may overlap with or encompass major groups like TNC).

• Charitable giving to the environment and animals sector: $21.57 billion in 2024 (a 7.7% increase).

Key broader total: Charitable giving specifically to the environment/animals reached $21.57 billion in 2024.

3. Climate-Focused Nonprofits Spending

U.S. nonprofits addressing climate change: Spending between $7.8 billion and $9.2 billion annually (with 88% from philanthropic sources like foundations and corporations).

Range for climate-specific spending: $7.8–$9.2 billion per year.

4. Major Foundations Supporting Environmental/Climate Causes

These pump additional funds into the sector (often via grants to NGOs):

• Rockefeller Foundation: Hundreds of millions annually (specific 2024 figure not detailed in the text, but part of the “hundreds of millions more”).

• Bloomberg Philanthropies / Bloomberg Family Foundation vehicles: $3.7 billion disbursed in 2024 (across causes including environment, climate, and related areas).

Subtotal for highlighted foundations (Bloomberg alone): $3.7 billion (Rockefeller adds further hundreds of millions).

Overall Totals and Scale Summary

To make the “green money machine” easier to grasp, here are the high-level aggregates from the text (noting some overlap between categories, as foundation giving often flows to NGOs):

• Direct major NGO revenues (TNC + EDF examples): ~$2.1 billion.

• Environment/animals charitable giving total: $21.57 billion (the most comprehensive single-sector giving figure for 2024).

• Climate-specific nonprofit spending: $7.8–$9.2 billion annually.

• Conservation groups’ broader revenue/contributions: Up to $16.6 billion in revenue (with $11.3 billion in contributions).

• Major foundation disbursements (Bloomberg highlighted): $3.7 billion (plus Rockefeller’s hundreds of millions).

Grand illustrative total scale: When combining sector-wide charitable giving to environment/animals ($21.57 billion) with major foundation flows (e.g., Bloomberg’s $3.7 billion) and climate nonprofit activity ($7.8–$9.2 billion), the environmental/conservation/climate space easily represents tens of billions in annual inflows and activity—dwarfing other energy advocacy areas and over-influencing the docile media.

This underscores a vast, well-funded Green Money Machine driven by private philanthropy, contributions, and institutional support. For the last 30 years or so, they have spent 10s of billion dollars on their anti-humanistic activism: The net result has been that $100s of billions of energy projects were not build.

These figures highlight the enormous resources available to environmental extremism in 2024, far surpassing those of most other nonprofit sectors. Note that totals overlap (e.g., foundation grants count toward NGO revenues), but they collectively show the enormous scale of lawfare funding and extreme environmentalism being propagated on the US, while the importance of energy humanism to the world is demonized.